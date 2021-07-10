Bucks fall short against MoonDogs

WATERLOO – Three Waterloo Bucks recorded multi-hit efforts in a 9-6 baseball loss to the Mankato MoonDogs on Friday night at Riverfront Stadium.

Waterloo’s Jalen Smith (3-for-4, BB, 2 R, 2 SB), Max Jung-Goldberg (2-for-3, BB, R, RBI) and Sam Biller (2-for-4, R) each had at least a pair of hits while Emi Gonzalez added three RBI in the loss.

The Bucks, a first-half division champion, fell to 23-15 overall and 0-4 in the second half. Waterloo dropped its fifth straight game in Northwoods League play.

Mankato improved to 28-9, 4-0.

Waterloo opened the scoring in the first as Smith singled to right and went first-to-third on a Jung-Goldberg base hit laced to left. He scored one batter later on a Gonzalez fielder’s choice.

The MoonDogs struck back with a pair of runs in the second, then plated four in the fifth.

Trailing 6-1 in the home half of the fifth, Smith singled with one out before Jung-Goldberg drew a walk. Gonzalez plated them both after rocketing a double down the left-field line.

Mankato responded with a three-spot in the sixth inning.