 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bucks fall short against MoonDogs
0 comments
alert

Bucks fall short against MoonDogs

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Waterloo Bucks logo

WATERLOO – Three Waterloo Bucks recorded multi-hit efforts in a 9-6 baseball loss to the Mankato MoonDogs on Friday night at Riverfront Stadium.

Waterloo’s Jalen Smith (3-for-4, BB, 2 R, 2 SB), Max Jung-Goldberg (2-for-3, BB, R, RBI) and Sam Biller (2-for-4, R) each had at least a pair of hits while Emi Gonzalez added three RBI in the loss.

The Bucks, a first-half division champion, fell to 23-15 overall and 0-4 in the second half. Waterloo dropped its fifth straight game in Northwoods League play.

Mankato improved to 28-9, 4-0.

Waterloo opened the scoring in the first as Smith singled to right and went first-to-third on a Jung-Goldberg base hit laced to left. He scored one batter later on a Gonzalez fielder’s choice.

The MoonDogs struck back with a pair of runs in the second, then plated four in the fifth.

Trailing 6-1 in the home half of the fifth, Smith singled with one out before Jung-Goldberg drew a walk. Gonzalez plated them both after rocketing a double down the left-field line.

Mankato responded with a three-spot in the sixth inning.

Waterloo’s Mike Campagna doubled to begin the eighth, followed by back-to-back singles from Dalton Chandler and Biller. Smith drew a walk two batters later to fill the bases, then Chandler scored on a wild pitch. Jung-Goldberg capped the scoring with a sac fly to center.

Zach Carrell Camren Landry and Michael Mitchell combined for 3 1/3 scoreless innings of relief for the Bucks.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

No fans? No problem! A look back at substitutes for sports during the pandemic

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bucks drop game at Mankato
Baseball

Bucks drop game at Mankato

  • Updated

MANKATO, Minn. – The Waterloo Bucks suffered a heartbreaking start to the second half, dropping a 2-1 decision to Mankato in Game 1 of a doubl…

Bucks blanked in Rochester
Baseball

Bucks blanked in Rochester

  • Updated

Alazaus walked none and struck out 10 to improve to 3-1. He carried a no-hitter into the fifth before Josh Kasevich singled to left.

Todd Frazier brings passion, power to US Olympic baseball
Professional

Todd Frazier brings passion, power to US Olympic baseball

  • Updated

LITTLE FALLS, N.J. (AP) — Sitting in the dugout at tiny Yogi Berra Stadium as he prepared to play for the Frontier League’s Sussex County Miners, Todd Frazier recalled reading a quote from former Yankees teammate Masahiro Tanaka vowing Japan’s baseball team will win an Olympic gold medal.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News