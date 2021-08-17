Bucks fall in Great Plains East championship game

ST. CLOUD, Minnesota – The Waterloo Bucks fell a game short of a season-long goal Tuesday night.

After winning both halves of the Northwoods League Great Plains East Division, Waterloo dropped a 6-3 Great Plains Division championship game to the St. Cloud Rox at Joe Faber Field.

St. Cloud with the victory will host the NWL championship game Friday against an opponent yet to be determined.

Waterloo fell behind early in the game giving up a run in the bottom of the first, but the Bucks responded in the second as they loaded the bases.

Emi Gonzalez would score with two outs when Sam Biller was hit by a pitch, but Rox starting pitcher Noah Myhre got Liam Critchett to strike out swinging on a 3-2 pitch to prevent further damage.

St. Cloud took the lead for good in the second as Justin Kirby and Jack Steil led off the inning with back-to-back doubles. Steil would score on a Peter Abinanti single to center that made it 3-1.

The Rox extended their lead to 5-1 in the fourth when Nate Swarts scored on a sacrifice fly by Otto Kemp and Caleb Ricketts drove home Abinanti with a single.