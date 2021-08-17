Bucks fall in Great Plains East championship game

ST. CLOUD, Minnesota – The Waterloo Bucks fell a game short of a season-long goal Tuesday night.
After winning both halves of the Northwoods League Great Plains East Division, Waterloo dropped a 6-3 Great Plains Division championship game to the St. Cloud Rox at Joe Faber Field.
St. Cloud with the victory will host the NWL championship game Friday against an opponent yet to be determined.
Waterloo fell behind early in the game giving up a run in the bottom of the first, but the Bucks responded in the second as they loaded the bases.
Emi Gonzalez would score with two outs when Sam Biller was hit by a pitch, but Rox starting pitcher Noah Myhre got Liam Critchett to strike out swinging on a 3-2 pitch to prevent further damage.
St. Cloud took the lead for good in the second as Justin Kirby and Jack Steil led off the inning with back-to-back doubles. Steil would score on a Peter Abinanti single to center that made it 3-1.
The Rox extended their lead to 5-1 in the fourth when Nate Swarts scored on a sacrifice fly by Otto Kemp and Caleb Ricketts drove home Abinanti with a single.
Waterloo got back into the game in the seventh when Tavan Shahidi hit a two-run home run to left field that plated Josh Patrick, who was hit by pitch to lead off the inning. The Bucks put two more runners on base in the inning but could not produce another key hit. Waterloo stranded nine runners on base.
Kemp extended the lead to three by leading off the bottom of the seventh with a solo home run.
Four St. Cloud pitchers combined to strike out 10 batters and allow just four hits. Myhre was the winning pitcher going five innings while allowing three hits, a run and recording six strikeouts.
Waterloo starter Dylan Gotto was lifted after giving up 10 hits and five runs in four innings of work.
The loss caps off a season which saw the Bucks win their first playoff series since 2002. Waterloo produced a 42-25 regular-season record.
St. Cloud 6, Waterloo 3
Waterloo 010 000 200 — 3 4 0
St. Cloud 120 200 10x — 6 11 1
Dylan Gotto, Anthony Pron (5), Eli Emerson (8) and Tavan Shahidi. Noah Myhre, Nathan Culley (6), Max Rippl (7) and Connor Barison (9) and Easton Waterman. WP – Myhre. LP – Gotto. Save – Barrison. 2B – STC: Kirby, Steil. HR – Wat: Shahidi. STC: Kemp