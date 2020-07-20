Bucks fall in 11 innings, 5-4, to St. Cloud

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – St. Cloud rallied to tie the game in the top of the ninth and then scored the game-winning run on an error in the 11th to rally for a 5-4 win over the Waterloo Bucks Monday in Northwoods League action.

The Rox’ Kodie Kolden started the 11th on second base as part of the NWL’s extra-inning rule and scored on an error by Bucks’ pitcher Zach Miller.

St. Cloud tied it on a Jordan Barth two-out, two-run single in the ninth.

Waterloo had a chance to extend the game in the bottom of the 11th, but Xane Washington, who had three hits in the game, was thrown out at home after Tristan Peterson had singled to left field.

Jayden Kiernan also had three hits for Waterloo, and John Wuthrich had two, including his third double of the season.

The Bucks (9-7) and Rox (8-7) meet again tonight at 6:35 p.m. at Riverfront Stadium.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.