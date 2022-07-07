Bucks fall in 10 to La Crosse

LA CROSSE – The Waterloo Bucks lost a pitcher’s duel with the La Crosse Loggers Wednesday in second-half opener of the Northwoods League.

Josh Stevenson’s two-run double in the 10th inning lifted La Crosse to a 3-2 win.

The Loggers’ Micky Thompson and the Bucks’ Campbell Holt dueled through the first six innings. Thompson allowed just one hit and struck out five in five innings of work, while Holt went six innings allowing three hits and striking out eight.

Waterloo took a 1-0 lead in the seventh as Jake Wilhoit tripled with one out and Ryan Grabosch singled him home. La Crosse tied it in the eighth.

Andrew Rantz scored on a passed ball in the 10th to put Waterloo back in front, before Stevenson’s blast in the bottom of the inning rallied the Loggers.

Waterloo;000;000;100;1 -- 2;3;1

LaCrosse;000;000;010;2 -- 3;6;1

Campbell Holt, Cameron Hagan (7), Aaron Treloar (8), Anthony Pron (9) and Ryan Grabosch. Micky Thompson, Ricky Reeth (6), Grady Gorgan (8) and Blaise Priester. 2B – Wat: Wilhoit. 2B – LAC: Horning, Haley, Stevenson.