 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

Bucks fall in 10 to La Crosse

  • 0
Waterloo Bucks logo

LA CROSSE – The Waterloo Bucks lost a pitcher’s duel with the La Crosse Loggers Wednesday in second-half opener of the Northwoods League.

Josh Stevenson’s two-run double in the 10th inning lifted La Crosse to a 3-2 win.

The Loggers’ Micky Thompson and the Bucks’ Campbell Holt dueled through the first six innings. Thompson allowed just one hit and struck out five in five innings of work, while Holt went six innings allowing three hits and striking out eight.

Waterloo took a 1-0 lead in the seventh as Jake Wilhoit tripled with one out and Ryan Grabosch singled him home. La Crosse tied it in the eighth.

Andrew Rantz scored on a passed ball in the 10th to put Waterloo back in front, before Stevenson’s blast in the bottom of the inning rallied the Loggers.

Waterloo;000;000;100;1  --  2;3;1

LaCrosse;000;000;010;2  --  3;6;1

People are also reading…

Campbell Holt, Cameron Hagan (7), Aaron Treloar (8), Anthony Pron (9) and Ryan Grabosch. Micky Thompson, Ricky Reeth (6), Grady Gorgan (8) and Blaise Priester. 2B – Wat: Wilhoit. 2B – LAC: Horning, Haley, Stevenson.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mankato clips Bucks, 11-5

Mankato clips Bucks, 11-5

WATERLOO – The Mankato Moondogs used a big first inning and rode it to a 11-5 Northwoods League victory over the Waterloo Bucks Monday at Rive…

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams loses to Harmony Tan in first-round Wimbledon match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News