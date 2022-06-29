Bucks fall despite 16-hit night

WATERLOO – The Waterloo Bucks lead 5-3 early, but the Mankato Moondogs rallied for a 10-6 Northwoods League win Tuesday at Riverfront Stadium.

After falling behind 3-0 early, the Bucks used a five-run second inning to take the lead and held it until the fifth when the wheels fell off.

Mankato scored five times in the top of fifth and rode that big inning to victory.

Waterloo lost despite collecting 16 hits in the game. Kyle Huckstorf went 4-for-5 with a double and a triple.

Naighel Calderon, Tai Walton, Colin Kasperbauer, Andrew Rantz and Aaron Ujimori each had two hits in the game.

