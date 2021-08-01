Bucks erupt for 21 wins in victory

WATERLOO – The Waterloo Bucks collected 13 hits and drew 16 walks in a wild 21-12 baseball win over the Bismarck Larks on Sunday at Riverfront Stadium.

The Bucks clinched home-field advantage in the upcoming Great Plains East Subdivisonal Series. Waterloo improved to 35-22 overall and 12-11 in the second half.

With 33 combined runs, the game tied for the fourth-highest scoring matchup in Northwoods League history. The Bucks went 7-for-17 with runners in scoring position and have returned to their best mark of the season at 13 games over .500. Waterloo scored five runs in the first and fifth, seven in the second and four in the sixth.

Garrett McGowan (4-for-6, 3 runs), Chris Seng (4 RBIs), Sam Biller (5 RBIs) and Luke Fennelly (2 RBIs) each posted multi-hit games for the Bucks.

Josh Kasevich, Dalton Chandler, Jacob Ruley and Emi Gonzalez scored at least two runs apiece.

Waterloo’s Anthony Pron earned his first win of the summer with three scoreless relief innings. Zach Button struck out one in a 1-2-3 eighth and Seth Crandall closed the game with a shutout ninth.

The Bucks open a two-game home series against the Willmar Stingers on Monday at 6:35 p.m.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0