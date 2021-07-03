Bucks erase early deficit, top Willmar in Northwoods League action

WATERLOO – The Waterloo Bucks have already clinched the first-half title.
But that hasn’t stopped the Northwoods League baseball squad from continuing their winning ways.
Waterloo rallied from an early deficit to race past Willmar 9-5 Saturday night before 1,069 fans at Riverfront Stadium.
The league’s best hitting team flexed its offensive muscle as the Bucks came out swinging again.
“Our offense is unbelievable,” Waterloo manager Ryan Gaynor said. “Once we get that momentum going, it just keeps on rolling. You rarely see us score one run in an inning. We usually have big innings with three, four and five runs. That’s what we did again tonight.”
Waterloo improved to 22-10 overall. Willmar fell to 15-19.
The Bucks trailed by a run in the fifth inning before Garrett McGowan and Josh Kasevich delivered back-to-back RBI singles with two outs to give Waterloo a 5-4 lead.
Max Jung-Goldberg’s ringing RBI double helped Waterloo break the game open in a three-run eighth.
The Bucks struck for three third-inning runs to grab an early 3-1 lead. Jalen Smith connected on an RBI single before McGowan followed by crushing a two-run double to right-center field.
The Stingers had a quick answer when Grant Kerry clubbed a two-run homer to tie the game 3-3 in the fourth.
Waterloo starter Duncan Davitt, who pitches for the University of Iowa, went six innings and allowed four runs. He struck out six and departed with his team up 5-4.
The Bucks allowed just one run the rest of the way as relievers Zach Carrell, Aaron Treloar, Zach Button finished the game.
“Our bullpen was outstanding,” Gaynor said. “I couldn’t ask any more from those guys. They’ve really turned it on the last few weeks. They’ve been unbelievably dependable.”
Kasevich turned in a pair of spectacular plays from his shortstop position in the sixth. He leaped to snare a line drive before ending the inning by extending to track down a fly ball in short left field.
Waterloo powered to the first-half title in the Great Plains East Division. Two games remain in the first half.
In Friday’s contest, the Bucks rolled to a 10-3 win over Willmar. Five Waterloo batters produced multi-hit games while the lineup pounded out 15 base hits.
Chris Seng and Jalen Smith had three hits apiece for the Bucks while Ryan McNally, Drew Bianco and Johnny Tincher added two apiece. Waterloo went 9-for-14 with runners in scoring position and turned a season-high three double plays.
Bucks starter Cameron Repetti won his third game with a strong six-inning outing, scattering eight hits and just one walk while striking out four.
Waterloo relievers Logan Jones, Amir Asghar and Blaze Pontes closed it by each pitching a scoreless inning.
The Bucks are scheduled to host La Crosse at 6:35 p.m. Sunday on the Fourth of July with fireworks scheduled after the game.
“We are having so much fun right now,” Gaynor said. “This team has amazing camaraderie and everybody on this team is contributing right now. It’s been great to be able to see this.”