Bucks erase early deficit, top Willmar in Northwoods League action

The Stingers had a quick answer when Grant Kerry clubbed a two-run homer to tie the game 3-3 in the fourth.

Waterloo starter Duncan Davitt, who pitches for the University of Iowa, went six innings and allowed four runs. He struck out six and departed with his team up 5-4.

The Bucks allowed just one run the rest of the way as relievers Zach Carrell, Aaron Treloar, Zach Button finished the game.

“Our bullpen was outstanding,” Gaynor said. “I couldn’t ask any more from those guys. They’ve really turned it on the last few weeks. They’ve been unbelievably dependable.”

Kasevich turned in a pair of spectacular plays from his shortstop position in the sixth. He leaped to snare a line drive before ending the inning by extending to track down a fly ball in short left field.

Waterloo powered to the first-half title in the Great Plains East Division. Two games remain in the first half.

In Friday’s contest, the Bucks rolled to a 10-3 win over Willmar. Five Waterloo batters produced multi-hit games while the lineup pounded out 15 base hits.