Bucks earn third straight victory

WATERLOO—The Waterloo Bucks continued their winning ways, earning a 14-8 baseball win over the Rochester Honkers on Wednesday afternoon at Riverfront Stadium.

The Bucks won their third straight game after dropping their previous six contests. Waterloo won a division title in the first half in Northwoods League play.

The Bucks jumped out to a 6-0 lead on a day where the offenses took center stage.

The hitting stars were numerous for the Bucks in the victory.

Jackson Lyon led the way in his Waterloo debut. On his first swing as a Buck, Lyon blasted a grand slam as part of the team’s six-run first inning.

Ryan McNally went 2-for-4, scored twice and knocked in a run.

Jalen Smith contributed a pair of hits for Waterloo. He also drove in two runs.

The Bucks built their lead to 12-5 in the fifth, scoring three times in the inning. Johnny Tincher and Josh Kasevich each collected RBI singles for Waterloo.

Kasevich finished with two hits to raise his batting average to .378.

The Bucks scored their final two runs courtesy of a two-run Dalton Chandler single in the eighth inning.