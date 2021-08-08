Bucks earn sweep on road

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. – The Waterloo Bucks used a late-inning rally to earn a hard-fought road victory Sunday afternoon in the first game of a Northwoods League baseball doubleheader.

Waterloo came back to down the pesky Eau Claire Express by a 4-1 final score in Game 1 of the twinbill.

The Bucks followed by earning a 10-3 win in the nightcap. The game was called after five innings due to rain.

Waterloo improved to 40-23 overall and 17-12 in the second half. The Express dropped to 12-17 in the second half.

Trailing 1-0 in the seventh inning of the first game, the Bucks tied the game on a Luke Fennelly two-out RBI double.

Tied at one in the eighth with Sam Biller at second as the tiebreaking run, Waterloo’s speedy outfielder swiped third with one out then scored on a Paul Steffensen RBI single.

Steffensen then stole second and third, scoring as his second steal drew an errant throw into left. Two batters later, Max Jung-Goldberg, Mike Campagna and Josh Patrick cracked three straight singles with the latter plating MJG to give Waterloo a decisive 4-1 lead.

Nolan Santos earned the win with three scoreless relief innings, striking out three while scattering two hits and a walk.