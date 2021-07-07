Bucks drop game at Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. – The Waterloo Bucks suffered a heartbreaking start to the second half, dropping a 2-1 decision to Mankato in Game 1 of a doubleheader on Wednesday night.

Waterloo tallied its lone run in the sixth inning. Garrett McGowan and Josh Kasevich led off with back-to-back singles before Liam Critchett drew a two-out walk to fill the bases. Blaine Marchman then reached on an RBI infield single.