Bucks drop Friday contest to St. Cloud, 6-2

ST. CLOUD, Minn – The St. Cloud Rox got home runs from Tyler Finke and Garrett Delano as the Rox scored a 6-2 Northwoods League win over the Waterloo Bucks Friday.

Waterloo’s Oraj Anu blasted his third home of the season over the right-field fence in the second inning to give the Bucks an early 1-0 lead.

But Finke hit a two-run shot in the fourth to put St. Cloud on top for the first time, 3-1, and it was a lead they would not relinquish. Delano’s home run came in the eighth when the Rox put the game away with two insurance runs.

St. Cloud got four innings of solid relief from Justin Kelly, who allowed just one hit and struck out three to earn his first save.

Anu, Levi Usher and Jalen Smith all collected two hits for Waterloo.

