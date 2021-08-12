Bucks drop 8-2 decision to Eau Claire

WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Bucks dropped an 8-2 decision to the Eau Claire Express Thursday at Riverfront Stadium in Northwoods League action.
The Express used a four-run sixth inning to pull away from Waterloo as the Bucks fell to 41-24 overall and 18-13 in the second half.
Josh Patrick went 2-for-4 with a double and a home run for Waterloo, and Jackson Lyon also homered for the Bucks.
Thanks to a Mankato loss to Duluth, the Bucks’ magic number remains one as they begin their final regular season series of the summer on today in the Cedar Valley with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch against the La Crosse Loggers at Riverfront.
