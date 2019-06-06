WATERLOO -- Dylan Phillips ripped a two-run double in the second as part of a three-run lead as the Waterloo Bucks used the early advantage en route to a 4-3 Northwoods League victory over the Duluth Huskies Thursday at Riverfont Stadium.
Phillips' double to right field came after Jake Gitter and Bryce Wooldridge opened the second inning by walking. Phillips ended the game 2-for-4 with another double and he scored twice, scoring in the second on a Caleb Littlejim single.
Waterloo (6-4) won despite only five hits, but Bucks' pitchers Tyler Miller, Jimmy Smiley and Alec Holcomb scattered 12 Duluth hits and stranded 14 Huskie base runners on base. The trio struck out 12 batters.
Smiley earned the win, relieving Miller in the fifth inning and pitching into the eight. Holcomb earned his first save, recorded four strikeouts, the final to end the game with two Duluth runners on base.
Waterloo hits the road for a two-game set at Eau Claire beginning tonight at 7:05 p.m.
