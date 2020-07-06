Bucks continue to roll, top St. Cloud

WATERLOO—When Waterloo Bucks pitcher, Alec Huertas stepped out of his car after 16 hours on the road, the first thing that hit him was the humidity.
The humidity did not bother Huertas one bit.
After getting the call to come into Monday’s Northwoods League matchup with the St. Cloud Rox, nothing could hit him, as he mowed down the six batters he faced in an impressive debut, with a 5-1 victory over the visitors.
“I got here after a 16-hour drive from Pennsylvania and thought about how humid it was,” said Huertas. “I truly thought maybe I would have trouble with my velocity tonight, but I gained confidence after the first guy, then relied on the defense behind me and they made good plays.”
Huertas struck out three of the six players he faced through the seventh and eighth inning, and was helped by a pair of easy ground outs and a lazy pop fly.
“I know what I am capable of and tonight I felt good about being out here.”
Before Huertas could show off his wares, the Bucks had to rally after a sloppy start to the game. A first inning that was marred by and error and two double play opportunities that did not pan out led to a 1-0 Rox edge.
Looking for a spark, left fielder, Jalen Smith lit a fuse with a two-run blast over the left center field wall in the second that put the home team up for good. Peyton Williams began the inning with a walk, and Smith cranked on a inside pitch that he sent towering over the fence.
“When I hit that I had no idea that it would get over,” said Smith, who is not a power hitter by his own standards.” I just hit it and saw my man in front kind of dogging it and when I looked over I thought oh wow it’s gone. I thought after that we had the game because we have such good pitching and I felt that lead would hold up.”
The lead held strong, but the Bucks were not going to take any chances as they added another pair of tallies in the third with RBI help from Oraj Anu and Jayden Kiernan.
Miami, Florida alum, Daniel Irisarri, put a little insurance up on the board with a RBI sac fly in the sixth. From that point, Huertas teamed up with closer, Jack Radford for the win.
“This has been such a weird year so far but our guys have gelled together and rallied around each other so well,” said Bucks skipper Casey Harms. “These guys are being so aggressive from hitting to pitching and they are hungry to play. Just like Huertas, stepping out here after showing up yesterday and doing a great job, pitching two dominant innings. What an introduction he made of himself to the fans here. Jalen is another guy who has stepped in for an injured player and has made the best of it.”
The Bucks (5-1) overcame three early errors allowing just a single run.
“We are playing very good ball here lately,” said Smith. “We just need to get rid of those errors, but it is kind of hard playing in this heat. We have to make sure and drink a lot of water.”
The Bucks will face the Rox again tonight at 6:35 p.m. and hope to wash a sweep of their division foe.
Waterloo 5, St. Cloud 1
St. Cloud 100 000 000—1 5 1
Waterloo 022 001 00x—5 9 3
Nick DeSalvo, Nate Peterson (3), Kevin Davis (6), Josh Gainer (7), Justin Wick (7) and Luke Roskam. Nolan Meredith, Will Christophersen (4), Alec Huertas (7), Jack Radford (9) and Jayden Kiernan. WP—Christophersen (2-0), LP—DeSalvo (0-1). HR—Jalen Smith (W). 2B—Dalton Shuffield (W), Cameron Thompson (W). Umpires—Plate—Mike Anderson. Bases—Robert Ginther and Travis Roberson. Attendance—472.
