Bucks continue to roll, top St. Cloud

“When I hit that I had no idea that it would get over,” said Smith, who is not a power hitter by his own standards.” I just hit it and saw my man in front kind of dogging it and when I looked over I thought oh wow it’s gone. I thought after that we had the game because we have such good pitching and I felt that lead would hold up.”

The lead held strong, but the Bucks were not going to take any chances as they added another pair of tallies in the third with RBI help from Oraj Anu and Jayden Kiernan.

Miami, Florida alum, Daniel Irisarri, put a little insurance up on the board with a RBI sac fly in the sixth. From that point, Huertas teamed up with closer, Jack Radford for the win.

“This has been such a weird year so far but our guys have gelled together and rallied around each other so well,” said Bucks skipper Casey Harms. “These guys are being so aggressive from hitting to pitching and they are hungry to play. Just like Huertas, stepping out here after showing up yesterday and doing a great job, pitching two dominant innings. What an introduction he made of himself to the fans here. Jalen is another guy who has stepped in for an injured player and has made the best of it.”

The Bucks (5-1) overcame three early errors allowing just a single run.