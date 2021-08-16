Bucks complete first-round sweep of Duluth

Davitt left to a standing ovation in the eighth, and Aaron Treloar took over.

“This might be the longest I’ve gone in any game, including high school,” said Davitt. “It was pretty surprising, even for me, because I was a little down on pitch count the past couple of weeks. Being able to carry the velocity into that last inning was awesome.”

Treloar pitched out of a one-out, bases loaded jam in the eighth by getting a pop-up and a strikeout, then sent the Bucks on to the divisional championship game by retiring Duluth in the ninth.

A Waterloo team best known for an offense that leads the Northwoods League in batting average (.277), runs (462) and RBIs (406) showed it can throw and catch the ball pretty well, too.

“We had one of the best offenses in Waterloo Bucks history this year, and that’s a credit to our coaches,” said Bucks manager Ryan Gaynor. “But people sleep on our pitching staff and especially the bullpen, and we saved the biggest moment for the biggest game of the season so far. We put up a shutout. Our pitching has been a strength all season. Sometimes, it’s just overshadowed by that offense, but these guys are just as good as anybody in this league.