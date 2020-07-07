Bucks blast Rox, 15-1

The Rox only real threat came in the fourth from a solo home run by Nate Rombach that cut the deficit to 4-1.

“Like last night we were a little rocky in that first,’ said Bucks skipper Casey Harms. “I don’t think we were really getting after it after that rain delay, but the guys came out on defense and put it together not making it easy on them (St. Cloud). We put the pressure on them after that with good at bats and from top-to-bottom they gave a very solid effort.

“We ran some basic baseball at them with hitting and running on offense and producing runs. It was a great effort again.”

Thompson kept his bat hot in the sixth as he stroked an RBI single that put the Bucks up 8-1.

“We are playing very good baseball right now even in this heat,” Thompson said of his second day in Waterloo. “I’m from Houston so the heat don’t bother me that much, but I did think it would be a little cooler up here. You have to play in all kinds of weather and that is what makes baseball, baseball. Just go out and play.”

The Bucks will enjoy a few days off before getting back into action on Friday as they travel to Mankato.