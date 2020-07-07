Bucks blast Rox, 15-1

WATERLOO—When it rains it pours and Tuesday night, the Waterloo Bucks poured it on the St. Cloud Rox with a 15-1 washout in their Minnesota-Iowa Pod clash.
The Bucks (6-1) destroyed the visitors’ pitching staff, rapping out 20 hits and scoring in each of the eight innings they went to bat.
In the early frames, the Rox threatened in the second frame to make it close, but center fielder, Xane Washington broke into a gait and tracked down a hard hit ball at the warning track keeping it a 1-0 game.
A rain delay slowed the Bucks down as they scratched out a single tally in the second after loading the bags with one down.
From that point on the home team had their way with the St. Cloud hurlers pounding them down in every inning, picking up five extra bases in the process.
Third baseman Cameron Thompson dropped in two doubles along with a single and a walk and drove in two runs.
“I was seeing the ball well and making solid contact,” said the Kansas State product. “This whole team is hitting it pretty solid and there really is no weakness right now. We just have to keep it going and keep that Mo-Jo flowing.”
The Bucks needed another run down from Washington in the third frame as they clung to a slim 2-0 edge. With Washington’s catch, the Rox finally ran out of gas and watched as Waterloo put on a hitting clinic.
The Rox only real threat came in the fourth from a solo home run by Nate Rombach that cut the deficit to 4-1.
“Like last night we were a little rocky in that first,’ said Bucks skipper Casey Harms. “I don’t think we were really getting after it after that rain delay, but the guys came out on defense and put it together not making it easy on them (St. Cloud). We put the pressure on them after that with good at bats and from top-to-bottom they gave a very solid effort.
“We ran some basic baseball at them with hitting and running on offense and producing runs. It was a great effort again.”
Thompson kept his bat hot in the sixth as he stroked an RBI single that put the Bucks up 8-1.
“We are playing very good baseball right now even in this heat,” Thompson said of his second day in Waterloo. “I’m from Houston so the heat don’t bother me that much, but I did think it would be a little cooler up here. You have to play in all kinds of weather and that is what makes baseball, baseball. Just go out and play.”
The Bucks will enjoy a few days off before getting back into action on Friday as they travel to Mankato.
“We have a couple days off ahead of us now and hopefully the guys stay safe,” said Harms. “They need to work on staying steady and not getting to relaxed. I told them to enjoy the two days but they need to practice staying safe.”
Waterloo 15, St. Cloud 1
St. Cloud 000 100 000—1 3 2
Waterloo 112 134 12x—15 20 1
Trent Schoeberl, Justin Simanek (2), RJ Martinez (4), Tyson Heaton (5), Joey Stock (6), Landon Bourassa (7) and Nate Rombach. Dusty Schramm, Beau Balado (4), Zach Miller (5), Carter Lyles (7), Gavin Lizik (8) and Alonzo Rubalcaba. WP—Balato (2-0), LP—Schoerberl (0-1). HR—Nate Rombach (SC). 2B—Cameron Thompson 2 (W), John Wuthrich (W), Charley Hesse (W), Patrick Ferguson (W). Umpires—Plate—Robert Ginther. Bases—Mike Anderson and Travis Roberson. Attendance—405.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!