CHICAGO (AP) — A day that began with Kris Bryant’s return to the disabled list ended with a late power surge by the Chicago Cubs.
David Bote hit a tying, two-run homer off Brad Boxberger with one out in the ninth inning, Anthony Rizzo followed two pitches later with a winning home run and the Cubs overcame a five-run deficit to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-6 on Thursday.
Bote was called up when Bryant was put on the DL because of inflammation in his left shoulder. Bote drove a thigh-high 0-2 fastball about a half-dozen rows in the bleachers in left-center for his second home run this season, tying the score 6-6.
“It was a great feeling,” Bote said. “Just seeing it go out, tied game. Of course, Rizzo hitting that ball to walk off was incredible.”
Rizzo took a strike, then sent a thigh-high changeup to the top of the bleachers in right-center for his 13th homer, but first since June 24.
“It felt good, that was a nice win,” Rizzo said.
Nick Ahmed hit his first career grand slam in the fifth, an inning after Alex Avila’s two-run homer, as the Diamondbacks built a 6-1 lead.
TWINS 2, RED SOX 1: Mitch Garver hit a tiebreaking RBI double with two outs in the eighth inning, and Minnesota held on to beat Boston.
Kyle Gibson (5-7) held Boston to four hits and one run in eight innings. Fernando Rodney surrendered a single and back-to-back walks to load the bases in the ninth, but he struck out Jackie Bradley Jr. to complete the five-hitter and earn his 22nd save in 27 opportunities.
YANKEES 7, ROYALS 2: New York slugger Aaron Judge sustained a fractured right wrist when he was hit by a fastball and is expected to miss three weeks, overshadowing the Yankees’ win.
The Yankees said Judge had a chip fracture and that no surgery has been recommended.
Sonny Gray (8-7) pitched five shutout innings to win three straight starts for the first time since last July. He exited soon after getting nicked in the pitching hand by a hard grounder.
Didi Gregorius hit a three-run homer for New York.
ANGELS 12, WHITE SOX 8: Francisco Arcia had a three-run homer is his big league debut for his first hit and became the first Los Angeles Angels player with four RBIs in his big league debut, going 2-for-4.
The 28-year-old was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake after 12 seasons in the minors and started at catcher following the trade of Martin Maldonado to Houston earlier in the day.
Daniel Palka and Jose Abreu each hit two home runs for the White Sox, who matched their season high with six homers. Avisail Garcia and Nicky Delmonico also went deep.
BREWERS 7, GIANTS 5: All-Star reliever Josh Hader retired four batters to earn a win while making his first appearance on the road since the lefty’s years-old racist and homophobic tweets surfaced during the All-Star Game, helping lead Milwaukee past San Francisco.
Travis Shaw hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning. Pinch-hitter Ryan Braun contributed a key RBI single as Milwaukee rallied in the eighth.
Andrew McCutchen hit an RBI double in the ninth for San Francisco after Chase d’Arnaud’s sacrifice fly.
