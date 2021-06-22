Big-inning propels Eau Claire past Waterloo in Northwoods League action

WATERLOO – The Eau Claire Express scored six times in the top of the ninth to pull away for a 11-3 victory over the Waterloo Bucks Tuesday in a Northwoods League game at Riverfront Stadium.

Three walks and an error aided the Express in the big inning and Eau Claire blasted four doubles in the game.

Joshua Kasevich had a two-run single in the first inning for Waterloo, and Rueben Church had a run scoring single in the third to produce all three Bucks runs.

Waterloo dropped to 15-8 overall and travel to second-place La Crosse Wednesday for a doubleheader that begins at 12:05 p.m.

