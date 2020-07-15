Big inning guides Mankato past Bucks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MANKATO, Minn. -- Mankato plated four runs in the fourth inning to secure a 5-3 victory over the Waterloo Bucks Wednesday in Northwoods League action.

Mankato needed just two hits to do the damage during its four-run inning. Zach Giles drove in three with a bases-clearing hit before stealing a pair of bases and scoring on a ground out.

Waterloo (8-5) was held to six hits. The Bucks plated a run in the fifth through seventh innings, but were unable to overcome the early five-run deficit. John Wuthrich led the Bucks with a pair of hits, including a triple, and a run scored.

David Vidal Jr., Jack Radford and Beau Balado combined to throw three scoreless innings of relief for the Bucks.

