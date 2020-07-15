You are the owner of this article.
Big inning guides Mankato past Bucks
top story
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

MANKATO, Minn. -- Mankato plated four runs in the fourth inning to secure a 5-3 victory over the Waterloo Bucks Wednesday in Northwoods League action.

Mankato needed just two hits to do the damage during its four-run inning. Zach Giles drove in three with a bases-clearing hit before stealing a pair of bases and scoring on a ground out.

Waterloo (8-5) was held to six hits. The Bucks plated a run in the fifth through seventh innings, but were unable to overcome the early five-run deficit. John Wuthrich led the Bucks with a pair of hits, including a triple, and a run scored.

David Vidal Jr., Jack Radford and Beau Balado combined to throw three scoreless innings of relief for the Bucks.

Mankato 5, Waterloo 3

Waterloo;000;011;100 -- 3;6;0

Mankato;100;400;00x -- 5;8;0

Meredith, Christophersen (4), Vial Jr. (6), Radford (7), Balado (8) and Rubalcaba. Miley, Larson (6), Meyer (8), Bruss (9) and Wright. WP -- Miley. LP -- Meredith. 2B -- Curialle (Mankato). 3B -- Wuthrich (Wat.). HR -- Kokoska (Mankato).

