ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Walton brought his unique commentary and musings to the baseball booth Friday night. After nine innings, it was evident Chicago White Sox broadcasts might never be the same again.
Walton was the guest analyst because Steve Stone is taking this weekend's series against the Los Angeles Angels off. The former UCLA and NBA star center called the ballgame for NBC Sports Chicago with Jason Benetti.
The White Sox were intrigued about bringing Walton in for a game after hearing him and Benetti calling the Maui Invitational last November. Benetti, in his fourth season calling White Sox games, then extended the invitation to Walton during the NBA playoffs.
The fact that it was 70s Weekend and Tie Dye T-Shirt night at Angel Stadium made it even all the more surreal.
"That is the way my life works. I talked to my son Chris who lives in the area and it's his son's birthday, so we picked out this date," Walton said. "It's the 50th anniversary of Woodstock, it's tie-dye night here and there's a Big A out front, so it all rolls into one."
The 6-foot-11 Walton said he grew up a baseball fan in California and followed the San Diego Padres when they were a minor league team and the Triple-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds. His two favorite players as a kid were Chico Ruiz and Tony Perez.
"He's a huge fan of baseball. He's a huge fan of earth. He's such a curious human being that he's a fan of anything he can pull out joy from," Benetti said.
The 3-hour game — which the White Sox won 7-2 — also suited Walton's style because the pace of the game is slower.
"Baseball is for telling stories and thank goodness he's here," Benetti said. "There are really no requirements of keeping up with a game. It's there. You're in and out of high-leverage plays."
Walton did get off on the right foot when he said during the first inning: "Mike Trout. He's good."
In the fifth, he also had a unique way of describing Trout's 41st home run of the season.
"That's Trout? Swimming upstream, avoiding all the flies, and sending one ricocheting through the universe."
There were also Walton's usual philosophical musings such as "We're all security guards in the game of life" and "If you are ever feeling down about life, just put on John Fogerty."
Walton's best line of the night, though?
"I would not be a good catcher. I'm much better at getting high than getting low."
Walton spoke to the White Sox before the game and received a bat from catcher James McCann. While showing off the lumber in the booth during the eighth inning, Walton predicted McCann would hit a grand slam.
A couple of pitches later, he did.
As Benetti was signing off, Walton said: "I apologize on behalf of the human race for destroying your broadcast, and I hope I don't ruin your career, which I think I already let that bus go by."
TATIS JR. MAY BE DONE: San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. was placed on the 10-day injured list on Friday with a back injury that "most likely" will end his season, according to manager Andy Green.
The 20-year-old Tatis, a Rookie of the Year candidate, is batting .317 with 13 doubles, 22 homers and 53 RBIs in 84 games. Green said the injury was the result of "common usage" and that it would require rest to heal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.