LONDON (AP) — Making the long walk from the Stratford train station through a mall and to Olympic Stadium, fans headed to the first Major League Baseball games in Europe passed retailers filled with gear from Premier League clubs.
Next on the route was a tented pop-up outlet brimming with merchandise from the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox.
And right by the ticket windows near the gates was the claret-and-blue stadium store of West Ham.
Baseball is trying to muscle in on a crowded marketplace dominated by soccer but also filled with cricket, rugby — and this month Wimbledon, whose purple-and-green shirts, bags and caps become a constant current of color through the streets and the Underground.
“It’s probably quite hard for them to catch attention,” said House of Commons Speaker John Bercow, familiar with competition for recognition both in Parliament and at sports venues, “but I think it’s becoming less hard because more and more people have got access to a television that enables them to watch an American football match and possibly a baseball match. So I think that those audiences are going to grow.”
Author of a book ranking the top men’s tennis players and an Arsenal season ticket holder, Bercow has watched the NFL establish itself in London and now baseball trying to break though. The Yankees and Red Sox were dispatched across the pond as an attention-getter, a purpose pitch designed as a wakeup by a sport that grew up in the United States and has gained traction in Latin America and Asia but has been largely disregarded in Europe and Africa.
On television and in tabloids the games were secondary to EPL transfer news, the progress of Phil Neville’s Lionesses through the Women’s World Cup and the Cricket World Cup, which makes 4½-hour baseball games seem like instant gratification. MLB said 70 percent of the 118,718 tickets at Olympic Stadium were sold to people in the United Kingdom, though accents in the stands sounded closer to a 50-50 split.
“Baseball’s a lot more civilized than football. I think the kind of fans who go to baseball games, it’s a much more gentlemanly sport than football,” Anna Naylor, a 25-year-old from Essex, said during batting practice at last weekend.
A day after the two-game series, many fans in Yankees and Red Sox caps were strolling the grounds of All England Club to watch the first day of the Wimbledon, where they mixed with women in floral dresses and men in blazers along with fans in T-shirts and shorts, many sipping Pimms.
Michael Janis, a 44-year-old from Westport, Connecticut, attended one of the baseball games and then the tennis along with his wife Elizabeth, 47.
“In small doses it would work just fine,” he said of baseball, adding the NFL had the better chance of becoming a big deal in London because of its eight-game home schedule. “You could sell a season ticket to that, but how many baseball games are British people going to watch before the novelty wears off?”
TWINS SET RECORD: Back home from their first losing road trip of the season, the Minnesota Twins put their record-setting power on display.
All-Star shortstop Jorge Polanco homered on his 26th birthday, Martin Perez held his former team scoreless until the seventh inning and Minnesota routed the Texas Rangers 15-6 on a drizzly Friday night at Target Field.
Polanco and rookie Luis Arraez went deep in a six-run second. Jonathan Schoop and Mitch Garver also connected to give the Twins a major league-record 165 home runs before the All-Star break — surpassing the 161 hit by the Yankees last year. Minnesota finished the entire 2018 season with 166 long balls.
“It’s something special, something to be proud of,” said Schoop, who went 3-for-5 with four RBIs.
That wasn’t Minnesota’s only impressive feat at the plate Friday night.
In the second, they slugged six extra-base hits in an inning for the first time in 53 years. The 13 extra-base hits for the game tied a club record set earlier this season. And the nine doubles tied a franchise mark dating to June 9, 1934, when the Twins were still the Washington Senators.
