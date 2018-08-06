KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A little break in the action did Javier Baez some good.
Baez bounced back from a couple of strikeouts with a big home run, Cole Hamels pitched six strong innings and the Chicago Cubs beat the Kansas City Royals 3-1 on Monday night.
Baez has homered in back-to-back games for the fifth time this season and has six in his past 10 games with 14 RBIs.
He struck out swinging in his first two at-bats before a 22-minute rain delay in the fourth.
“I was so mad,” Baez said. “Not that I struck out, but it was pitches way out of the zone. After the rain delay I went out there with a different attitude and just trying to be patient. The first AB I was, like, damn, it’s my first time here and they’re yelling for me. I was really nervous and really happy.”
Baez hit the first pitch from reliever Kevin McCarthy (4-4) in the sixth inning to center for his 25th home run, putting the Cubs ahead 2-1.
“It was just a bad pitch,” McCarthy said. “It was down the middle and he got it. He’s just hot right now. He’s seeing the ball well and he got that one.”
Baez doubled in the eighth to score Jason Heyward, upping his RBI total to an NL-leading 88.
“He’s just a dangerous, dangerous hitter,” Royals manager Ned Yost said.
Hamels (7-9) is 2-0 since the Cubs acquired him in a July 27 trade with the Texas Rangers. He allowed one run and seven hits.
“I’ve faced these guys twice before this season,” Hamels said. “Pretty familiar with what they’re able to hit, what they’re not able to hit.”
MARLINS 2, CARDINALS 1: Javy Guerra cleaned up a ninth-inning mess created by struggling closer Kyle Barraclough, getting Yadier Molina to hit into a double play to end Miami’s 2-1 victory over St. Louis Monday night.
After Wei-Yin Chen pitched 5 2/3 innings of one-hit ball, Miami led 2-0 going into the ninth and handed the game off to Barraclough.
INDIANS 10, TWINS 0: Trevor Bauer struck out 11 and allowed three hits in six innings, and the Cleveland Indians hit four home runs in routing the Minnesota Twins 10-0 on Monday night.
Bauer (11-6) has 206 strikeouts this season, one behind Boston’s Chris Sale for the AL lead. The right-hander has 10 double-figure strikeout games, tying him with Sale for the league lead. Bauer also leads the AL with 159 2/3 innings pitched.
Edwin Encarnacion drove in four runs, including a three-run homer in the seventh. Yonder Alonso, Brandon Guyer and Jason Kipnis also homered for Cleveland, which leads Minnesota by 10 games in the AL Central.
YANKEES 7, WHITE SOX 0: Lance Lynn pitched two-hit ball into the eighth inning in his first start with New York, and the Yankees rebounded from their tough weekend in Boston by beating the Chicago White Sox.
Lynn provided a big boost for New York after it dropped a season-high five straight games, including a four-game sweep by the major league-leading Red Sox.
Lynn (8-8), who was acquired in a trade with Minnesota on July 30 and tossed 4 1/3 scoreless innings in relief in his Yankees debut Wednesday, retired 19 in a row before Nicky Delmonico led off the eighth with a single to right.
