Paul Goldschmidt and Robinson Cano have already switched teams this offseason, going to the Cardinals and Mets in major trades.
As for Manny Machado and Bryce Harper — the jewels of the free agent market — they’re still waiting.
Here’s a look at the top free agents:
LEFT-HANDED STARTERS: Dallas Keuchel, 30, may be the top remaining starter on the market. He slipped a bit after his Cy Young-winning performance of 2015, but this past season was encouraging from a health standpoint. He made a career-high 34 starts and posted a 3.74 ERA.
Other options include J.A. Happ and Drew Pomeranz.
LEFT-HANDED RELIEVERS: The question here is: Who do you trust more, Zach Britton or Andrew Miller? Both lefties have dealt with recent injury troubles. Britton is the younger of the two at 30, but he has a long way to go if he’s going to return to his 2014-16 peak. Oliver Perez posted a 1.39 ERA in 32 1/3 innings for Cleveland this season, but that was easily his best showing in years.
RIGHT-HANDED STARTER: Charlie Morton has a chance to cash in on two impressive years in Houston, in which he made 55 starts and went 29-10 with a 3.36 ERA. At his age (35), he’s not an ideal long-term pick, but neither is anyone else in this group. Other options include Lance Lynn, Trevor Cahill and Matt Harvey.
RIGHT-HANDED RELIEVERS: Craig Kimbrel, 30, isn’t as dominant as he was toward the beginning of his career, but after a 42-save season for the champion Red Sox, he’s the biggest star among the available relievers. Kimbrel turned down a qualifying offer, so his free agency has compensation attached.
Jeurys Familia, David Robertson, Kelvin Herrera, Adam Ottavino, Cody Allen and Bud Norris are available.
CATCHER: Yasmani Grandal, Wilson Ramos and Jonathan Lucroy are all on the market.
FIRST BASE: Matt Adams, 30, heads a thin group at this position. Adams hit fine for the Nationals last season but batted only .158 in 27 games after returning to St. Louis. Logan Morrison and Lucas Duda are on the market, too.
SECOND BASE: Brian Dozier, 31, remains the player with the most upside among a deep group of free-agent second basemen. He hit 104 homers from 2015-17. DJ LeMahieu, Daniel Murphy, Jed Lowrie, Ian Kinsler, Asdrubal Cabrera and Josh Harrison are other options.
THIRD BASE: With 66 home runs in the past two years, Mike Moustakas stands out in a market that’s a bit underwhelming in terms of corner infielders .
SHORTSTOP:It’s Manny Machado here, along with Jose Iglesias, Adeiny Hechavarria, Freddy Galvis and Alcides Escobar.
OUTFIELD: Along with Machado, Bryce Harper is the cream of this free-agent crop. Last season was a struggle at times, but he still ended up with 34 homers and 100 RBIs. Michael Brantley enjoyed a nice rebound this year, hitting .309 with 17 home runs. Andrew McCutchen has slipped from his MVP-level peak, but he still managed to extend his streak to eight straight seasons with at least 20 homers.
Other options include A.J. Pollock, Adam Jones, Carlos Gonzalez and Marwin Gonzalez.
DESIGNATED HITTER: Nelson Cruz is still going strong at 38, with five straight seasons of at least 37 home runs.
