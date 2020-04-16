AP Interview: Manfred 'to turn over every stone' for season

“The ones that are the most worrisome are the ones that are beyond our control,” Manfred said. “Right now most of the places where we would play would not be allowable under the regulations that are currently in place, so obviously, those are the ones that concern me the most. How long do those go on?”

MLB and the players’ association reached an agreement in which the teams are advancing $170 million of $4 billion in salaries through May 24 in exchange for players giving up claims to the remainder of their salaries and receiving full service time if the season is scrapped.

Manfred said about 40% of operating revenue derives from gate and gate-related areas, such as luxury suite rentals, concessions, parking, signage, and program sales and advertising. Going forward with a plan to play in empty stadiums likely would lead to another negotiation with the union, led by former All-Star first baseman Tony Clark.

While some players may be reluctant to sequester in Arizona, it might be the only path to salaries that run from $3,478 per game at the minimum to $222,222 for Mike Trout and Gerrit Cole.