MILWAUKEE (AP) — Christian Yelich got a big reward for a little extra early work.
Yelich hit three homers, including a pair of three-run shots, and drove in a career-high seven runs to power the Milwaukee Brewers past the St. Louis Cardinals 10-7 on Monday night.
“He put in some work today. He probably hit longer than he was anticipating, but it paid huge dividends,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “Give the guy credit. He went and tried to fix himself. The great ones get answers quicker than everybody else, and he had a lot of answers tonight.”
Yelich, the reigning NL MVP, hit his first three-run homer to cap a six-run second inning. After St. Louis tied it with three runs in the sixth, Yelich answered in the bottom half with a towering three-run blast to right off Mike Mayers (0-1).
Yelich capped off his night with his eighth homer this season, going deep to lead off the eighth. He also lined out in the first and was walked intentionally in the fourth.
Seven of his eight homers this season have come against the Cardinals.
“We have to find a solution and it starts with me figuring it out,” Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said. “Candidly, I’ve never seen anything like that in my life. We know he’s a good player. I’ve managed against a lot of really good players who do it every night ... you have to tip your hat. It’s unbelievable. It’s almost like he’s psychic.”
On the Brewers’ recent West Coast road trip, Yelich was 7 for 25 with no homers and two RBIs. His first home run snapped an 0-for-9 streak.
“It wasn’t even about hitting homers, it was just about trying to swing at good pitches and hit the ball hard,” Yelich said “I really think I got away from that over the last week or so. Just kind of expanding and pressing a little bit.”
CUBS 7, MARLINS 2: Willson Contreras hit his sixth homer, drove in three and reached base four times, and Chicago thawed out to beat Miami.
The temperature in Chicago was 33 when the Cubs’ game Sunday against the Angels was snowed out, and it was 84 with the retractable roof open for the first pitch at Marlins Park.
Yu Darvish (1-2) struck out eight in a season-high 5 2/3 innings. He allowed two runs, lowering his ERA to 6.11. Three relievers completed the six-hitter.
BLUE JAYS 5, TWINS 3: Teoscar Hernandez hit the go-ahead three-run homer in the eighth inning, giving Toronto a badly needed offensive boost with three hits in a victory over Minnesota.
After Martin Perez finished six innings in his first start for the Twins with only one run allowed and Ryne Harper struck out two batters in a perfect seventh, left-hander Adalberto Mejia was summoned for the eighth with all righties due up for the Blue Jays. Freddy Galvis greeted Mejia with a single, Randal Grichuk doubled for his third hit of the game, and Justin Smoak hit an RBI single. Then Hernandez sent an 0-2 slider from Mejia (0-1) into the second deck for a 5-3 lead.
WHITE SOX 5, ROYALS 4: Welington Castillo atoned for an error with a two-run homer in the eighth inning, and Chicago rallied to beat Kansas City.
Castillo’s poor throw on Billy Hamilton’s steal in the seventh helped set up Whit Merrifield’s tiebreaking sacrifice fly. But Castillo came up big after Tim Anderson led off the eighth with a double against Brad Boxberger (0-3), sending an opposite-field drive to right for his first homer of the season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.