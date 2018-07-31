DES MOINES — The powerful arm of Zach Miller and bat of Brock Farley helped guide Denver to a third consecutive state baseball tournament appearance last week at Principal Park.
The Denver duo earned first team honors in Class 2A to headline the contingent of all-state baseball standouts from Northeast Iowa as revealed Tuesday by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association.
Miller, an Iowa Western Community College recruit, ranked among Class 2A’s leaders with 100 strikeouts and just 12 walks allowed while compiling an 8-2 record and 1.07 ERA in 72 innings of work. Farley was 2A’s most powerful hitter, as the first baseman led the class with 11 home runs while also driving in 43 and securing an .382 batting average.
Don Bosco’s Trever Brown and Waverly-Shell Rock’s Ryan Willis were a pair of seniors who earned second team honors after helping to lead their programs back to the state tournament. Brown, a Kirkwood baseball recruit, hit .404 with seven home runs and 34 RBIs, and recovered from injury to produce a 5-2 pitching record with a 1.83 ERA. Willis, a future Wartburg baseball player, set the table with a .392 batting average, 28 stolen bases, 10 doubles and 50 runs scored hitting leadoff on the Go-Hawks’ Class 3A semifinalst team.
New Hampton senior Josh Fenske earned second team all-state honors in Class 2A after finishing as the career stolen base record holder at his school, and committing no errors in center field for a Chickasaws team that tied Waverly-Shell Rock and Decorah for a Northeast Iowa Conference title.
Waterloo West junior Noah Susong was a third team all-stater in Class 4A after committing just one error in center field and leading the Wahawks with a .364 batting average, two home runs, 12 doubles, 22 RBIs and 21 runs scored.
Pitchers Cale Reicks of Turkey Valley and Liam Stubbe of AGWSR joined sophomore phenom Tyler Tscherter of Gladbrook-Reinbeck and Don Bosco junior catcher Bryce Schares on the third team in Class 1A.
Aplington-Parkersburg’s junior pitcher and first baseman Cater Cuvelier was a third team selection in Class 2A, while Drake Shelton of Decorah and Brady Leonard of Waverly-Shell Rock landed on the third team in Class 3A.
2018 IPSWA all-state
Class 1A
FIRST TEAM
P — Caden Kratz, sr., Mason City Newman, Jake Hilmer, jr., North Linn, Austin Krob, sr., Lisbon.
C — Bruce Werderman, sr., Lisbon.
1B — Brady Gavin, sr., Martinsdale-St. Mary’s.
IF — Evan Paulus, jr., Mason City Newman, Garrett Reisz, sr., Council Bluffs St. Albert, Kaleb Harrison, sr., Tri-Center.
OF — Ryan Miller, sr., North Linn, Josh Fitzgerald, jr., Mason City Newman, Nick Phelps, sr., Woodbury Central.
UT — Trevor Dooley, sr., Martinsdale-St. Mary’s, Brad Barkema, sr., BCLUW.
CAPTAIN — Brady Gavin, sr., Martinsdale-St. Mary’s.
SECOND TEAM
P — Collin Kramer, jr., St. Ansgar, Caleb Banowetz, so., Calamus-Wheatland, Ian Boline, sr., Alburnett.
C — Keaton Parker, jr., Alburnett.
1B — Sean Boardman, sr., North Linn.
IF — Derrick Schorg, sr., Remsen St. Mary’s, Brett Givens, sr., Lisbon, Lukas Wogen, jr., West Fork.
OF — Trever Brown, sr., Don Bosco, Carter Kuchel, sr., Remsen St. Mary’s, Thomas Hensley, sr., CAM
UT — Aaron Allsup, sr., Martensdale-St. Mary, Drake Buscherfeld, sr., Algona Garrigan.
THIRD TEAM
P — Cale Reicks, sr., Turkey Valley, Dan Kenealy, sr., Tri-Center, Liam Stubbe, sr., AGWSR.
C — Brayden Jacobs, sr., Ankeny Christian.
1B — Brendan Wood, jr., HLV.
IF — Tyler Tscherter, so., Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Carter Boothe, sr., Central Decatur, Cy Patterson, fr., Council Bluffs St. Albert.
OF — Tucker Babbitt, sr., Moravia, Ian Holmgaard, sr., Mason City Newman, Hagen Waters, jr., Lisbon.
UT — Colby Page, jr., SE Warren, Bryce Schares, jr., Don Bosco.
Class 2A
FIRST TEAM
P — Alex Snyder, sr., Alta-Aurelia, Jared Townsend, jr., Wilton, Zach Miller, sr., Denver.
C — Ben Berg, sr., Carroll Kuemper.
1B — Brock Farley, jr., Denver.
IF — Jaden Snyder, sr., West Lyon, Trace Howard, sr., Wapello, Will Dembski, jr., Pella Christian.
OF — Preston Van Wyk, jr., PCM, Logan Otting, jr., Cascade, Ryan Schooley, sr., IC Regina.
UT — Jace Davidson, jr., Pocahontas Area, Briar Rowley, jr., Estherville-Lincoln Central.
CAPTAIN — Jaden Snyder, West Lyon.
SECOND TEAM
P — Colby Seuntjens, sr., MVOACOU, Mitchell Gahan, sr., IC Regina, Kyler Steinborn, sr., South Central Calhoun.
C — Joel Vaske, sr., Dyersville Beckman.
1B — Daniel Hargrave, sr., Centerville.
IF — Zane Johnson, sr., East Marshall, Mitch Pomeroy, sr., Van Meter, Jackson Bennett, sr., Beckman.
OF — Blake Berns, sr., Iowa City Regina, Chase Bovee, sr., Pocahontas Area, Josh Fenske, sr., New Hampton.
UT — Dean Bedell, sr., Treynor, Collin McCrabb, jr., Wilton.
THIRD TEAM
P — Harrison Hoffman, jr., Cascade, Evan Doyle, so., Central Lee, Carter Cuvelier, jr., Aplington-Parkersburg.
C — Jacob Manternach, sr., Monticello.
1B — Justin Ridout, sr., East Marshall.
IF — Trey Jacobson, sr., Estherville-Lincoln Central, Tyson Belloma, sr., Centerville, Gannon O’Brien, sr., Cascade.
OF — Kaleb Sleezer, sr., Alta-Aurelia, Ryan Schott, sr., Iowa City Regina, Trenton Massner, sr., Wapello.
UT — Alex Dickey, sr., West Marshall, Ryan Manternach, sr., Monticello.
Class 3A
FIRST TEAM
P — Julien Broderson, jr., Davenport Assumption, Brett Sears, jr., Harlan, Max Hackbarth, sr., Webster City.
C — Spencer Kleene, so., S. B.-Luton.
1B — Ryan Doran, sr., Harlan.
IF — Luke Ira, sr., Solon, Colin Kasperbauer, sr., Sioux City Heelan, Nate Mortimer, sr., Carlisle.
OF — Hunter Hope, sr., Sioux City Heelan, Brady Kluender, sr., Spencer, Trevor Bormann, sr., Algona.
UT — Nic McCay, sr., Carlisle, Nick Gottilla, jr., Davenport Assumption.
CAPTAIN — Luke Ira, Solon.
SECOND TEAM
P — Cam Miller, so., Solon, Jayden Gibson, jr., Grinnell, Zach Noble, sr., BHRV.
C — Jaden Rolffs, sr., Pella.
1B — Austin Simpson, jr., Fairfield.
IF — Cam Steffens, sr., Central DeWitt, Ryan Willis, sr., Waverly-Shell Rock, Gabe Lux, sr., Cedar Rapids Xavier.
OF — Casey Young, so., Winterset, Jacob Zuck, sr., Knoxville, Nick Foss, sr., Harlan.
UT — Dylan Steen, jr., Webster City.
UT — Lucas Bixby, jr., Central DeWitt.
THIRD TEAM
P — Rick Atkins, jr., Marion, Evan Appenzeller, sr., Boone, Isaiah Henrichs, jr., Carlisle.
C — Seth Adrian, so., Davenport Assumption.
1B — Spencer Goerdt, sr., Dubuque Wahlert.
IF — Drake Shelton, jr., Decorah, Gabe Eckstaine, sr., LeMars, Kyle Moeder, jr., Cedar Rapids Xavier.
OF — Tanner Bedier, sr., Bondurant-Farrar, Easton Darling, so., Winterset, Brady Leonard, sr., Waverly-Shell Rock.
U — Jackson Boever, sr., SC Heelan, Jack Higgans, sr., Nevada.
Class 4A
FIRST TEAM
P — Sam Goodman, jr., Western Dubuque, Luke Llewellyn, sr., Urbandale, Clayton Nettleton, sr., Davenport West.
C — Tony Barreca, sr., North Scott.
1B — Peyton Williams, jr., Johnston.
IF — Chris Miller, sr., Urbandale, Drew Beazley, sr., Johnston, Brooks Sunny, sr., North Scott.
OF — Levi Usher, sr., Cedar Rapids Prairie, Lincoln Riley, jr., Cedar Rapids Washington, Evan Martin, so., Southeast Polk.
UT — Calvin Harris, so., Western Dubuque, Jacob Bockenstedt, sr., Cedar Rapids Washington.
CAPTAIN — Luke Llewellyn, Urbandale
SECOND TEAM
P — Duncan Davitt, sr., Indianola, Sean Nussbaum, sr., Johnston, Drew Irvine, sr., Waukee.
C — Noah Cook, sr., Urbandale.
1B — Evan Crawford, sr., Pleasant Valley.
IF — Brayden Frazier, sr., CR Jefferson, T. J. Mahoney, sr., Des Moines Lincoln, Griff Clark, sr., Cedar Rapids Prairie.
OF — Andrew Nord, jr., Johnston, Ben DeTaeye, jr., WDM Valley, Brook Heinen, jr., Urbandale.
UT — Cade Moss, jr., Johnston, Braden Houston, sr., Iowa City West.
THIRD TEAM
P — Luke Patzner, sr., Urbandale, Will Moritz, sr., WDM Valley, Nate Vance, sr., Marshalltown.
C — Lucas Karwal, sr., Iowa City West.
1B — Jesse Elgert, jr., SC West.
IF — Trevor Burkhart, sr., Davenport West, Tynan Shahidi, sr., Ames, Brendan Sher, sr., Indianola.
OF — Bryce Butler, sr., Mason City, Noah Susong, jr., Waterloo West, Drake Nettles, jr., Council Bluffs Lewis Central.
UT — Harrison Cook, jr., Cedar Rapids Prairie, Carter Baumler, so., West Des Moines Dowling.
