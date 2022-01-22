Area roundup: UNI women's win streak snapped by Drake

The UNI women's basketball team had their three-game winning streak snapped on Friday with a 65-57 road loss to in-state rival Drake. The Panthers are now 10-6 overall and 3-2 in conference play.

UNI head coach Tanya Warren had warned last week that people shouldn't be fooled by the Bulldogs' 1-5 start to conference play. She was right from the get go as UNI fell behind 22-15 in the first quarter before cutting the deficit to 34-30 at halftime. The Panthers cut it even closer in the third quarter as they trailed just 49-47 heading into the final quarter of play. Drake held on, however, sending UNI home with the loss.

UNI was led by Karli Rucker's 12 points. Nicole Kroeger added 11 points while Grace Boffeli had 10 rebounds. UNI's next game will be Thursday at Illinois State.

Girls basketball

Don Bosco 25 Janesville 23

The Dons picked up theirs second win of the year. No stats or scoring summary was available for this one.

Denver 46 Aplington-Parkersburg 28

The Cyclones overcame a slow start as they were outscored 6-0 in the first quarter. They turned it around from there as the game was tied 12-12 at halftime and went up 28-16 heading into the fourth. Denver held on the rest of the way to get the win. Grace Hennessey (23 points) and Sydney Eggena (11 points) led the way for Denver while AP was led by Ellen Waller's 13 points.

Riceville 53 Dunkerton 26

Dunkerton fell behind early and couldn't catch back up. No stats were available for this one.

Hudson 49 Columbus Catholic 19

The Pirates took the lead early and never looked back in this game. Madison Willand led the way with 14 points while Addie Rhoades had a double-double with 10 points and 12 boards. Columbus Catholic was led by Morgan Bradley and Eva Christensen, who each had seven points.

DNH 82 Jesup 60

The Wolverines remained hot as they outscored Jesup in each quarter. Payton Petersen (23 points, 12 rebounds), Maryn Bixby (14 points), Camille Landphair (13 points) and Ellary Knock (12 points) led DNH while Jeusp didn't post stats online for this game.

Union 38 Oelwein 33

The Knights went up 14-10 after the first quarter, but found themselves tied 21-21 at the midway point. The third period saw Union outscore Oelwein 11-3, allowing them to hold on for the win. No stats were posted online for this one.

Tripoli 46 Don Bosco 40

The Dons were down just four points at halftime and actually outscored the Panthers 13-6 in the fourth quarter, but they were outscored 20-11 in the third, rendering their comeback too little, too late. No stats were posted for this game.

Clarksville 51 Waterloo Christian 35

The Regents were down 15-9 heading into the second period and 26-19 at the half. They cut it to 36-30 entering the final period before they ran out of gas. Reagan Wheeler led Waterloo Christian with 13 points while Katie Costello chipped in 10.

Xavier 73 Waterloo East 39

The Trojans fell behind early and and couldn't catch up. No stats were posted online for this game.

Boys basketball

Dunkerton 78 Riceville 32

The Raiders never had any trouble in this one as Casey Gardner (24 points) and Kaden Behrens (22 points) stepped up in the absence of Preston Gillespie. Dylan Marquart added 12 points for Dunkerton.

Hudson 69 Columbus Catholic 49

The Pirates never had any trouble in this one. Camden Davis (22 points, 15 rebounds), Cullin Urgin (20 points), Drew Hansen (11 points) and Oliver Thompson (11 points) led the way for Hudson while Columbus Catholic didn't post stats online.

Waterloo East 78 Xavier 68

After starting the year of 0-6, the Trojans have won three of their past four after upsetting Xavier Friday night. Up five at halftime and just one entering the final period, East outscored Xavier by 10 in the final quarter of play. Kewone Jones (27 points), Jamauryus Bradford-Gates (19 points) and Wise J'Kwon (11 points) led the way for the Trojans.

Cedar Falls 69 Waterloo West 55

The Tigers won their fifth consecutive match while West has lost back-to-back. No stats or scoring summary was posted online for this game.

Charles City 55 Waverly-Shell Rock 49

No stats or scoring summary was posted online for this game.

Don Bosco 39 Tripoli 35

No scoring summary was available for this game, but Ty Purdy was the main man in this one for the Dons as he scored 16 points.

Jesup 79 DNH 49

After going up just 34-27 at halftime, the J-Hawks outscored the Wolverines 45-22 in half number two. Carson Lienau (33 points), Corbin Fuelling (16 points) and Jack Miller (11 points) led the way for Jesup.

Union 60 Oelwein 52

The Knights went up 32-23 at halftime and held on the rest of the way. Grant Behrens led the Knights with 21 points.

Baxter 69 Valley Lutheran 25

Simply put, the Crusaders were never in it. Jayce Johnson (11 points, 17 rebounds) did his best for Valley Lutheran all the same.

Waterloo Christian 78 Clarksville 46

The Regents outpaced Clarksville on Homecoming night. Aaron Zwack was the leader with 18 points, Drew Wagener contributed 16, while Elliot Flynn (15 points, 16 rebounds) and Mason Reisetter (10 points) also had big evenings.

Boys swimming

Cedar Falls, Waterloo United take part in MVC Super Meet

Neither team had a top three finish in any event, though Cedar Falls did take fourth in the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 3:23.46.

Bowling

Waterloo West sweeps CR-Jefferson

The boys won 3251-3080 with Tayvon Homolar leading the way with a 535. He bowled a 300 in the second game, just the second Wahawk ever to bowl a 300 in a game and the first ever male. The girls won 2818-2489 as Melanie Nelson led the way with a 502.

CR-Kennedy sweeps East

The girls were defeated 2898-2073, but Malorie Cary had a special night as she was the second highest scorer overall with 367. The boys were defeated 3225-2496 with Alec Timmerman leading the way with 378.

Columbus Catholic swept by Sumner-Fredericksburg

The boys remain winless on the year after falling 2237-1832. Peter Minard led the Sailors with a 322. The girls are 1-6 as they were defeated 1811-1662 as Julia Larsen bowled a 271 to lead the way.

Cedar Falls sweeps CR-Washington

The boys came out on top 3130-2090 with Owen Brinkler (462) and Matthew Edler (459) leading the way for the 5-2 Tigers. The girls came out on top 2594-2094 with Myah Brinkler leading things with a score of 437.

Denver splits with North Fayette Valley

The girls won 1946-1890 while the boys lost 2611-2023. No individual stats were reported for this game.

Boys wrestling

West falls to Dubuque 39-35

The Wahawks kept things close thanks to winning the last three bouts of the evening.

East loses to CR-Kennedy 46-22

The Trojans managed just five wins in this one.

Waverly-Shell Rock dominates NH/TV

The Go-Hawks won every match by either fall or technical fall and lost just once on the evening as they won 75-6.

Epworth edges out Cedar Falls

The Tigers won the last two matches to get it close, but they still lost 37-34.

Union sweeps triangular

The Knights downed AGWSR 48-36 and Sumner-Fredericksburg 54-24.

DNH, Jesup compete in triangular

DNH split the night with a win over Jesup 51-30 and a loss to AP-GC. Jesup lost to AP-GC 43-34.

Cyclones host Denver Duals

Denver finished in seventh place at their home tournament.

Hockey

Black Hawks' defense falls apart in third period, lose 5-4 to Stars

The Black Hawks went from a tight match, to a safe lead, to a heartbreaking loss Friday night. The game was scoreless in the first period, but a power play goals from Garrett Schifsky assisted by Connor Brown and Cooper Wylie gave them a 1-0 lead 2:32 into the second. A Jake Rozzi goal on an assist from Camron VanSickle at 9:30 made it 2-0 and had Waterloo feeling confident.

Then the third period came around and Lincoln scored two straight to tie it up in less than three minutes. Jake Schneider took a Conner Schneider assist at the 5:54 mark to make it 3-2, but the Stars scored on a power play less than three minutes later to tie it up again. Brown scored on a power play thanks to an assist from Schifsky and Ray Fust at the 11:35 mark to make it 4-3, but Lincoln tied it less than two minutes later and took the lead with 2:33 left in the game to give them the win.

Waterloo is now 15-15-1-1 on the year.

