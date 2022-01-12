Area roundup: UNI wins OT thriller

For a while there, the UNI men's basketball team looked like they'd have their three game win streak snapped Tuesday evening. The Panthers completed a ferocious comeback to win their fourth straight instead.

Noah Carter scored 20 points, AJ Green made a mid-range jumper to tie things with 18 seconds to go and the Panthers did what they need to in overtime to get the 80-74 win over Indiana State at home Tuesday and move to 8-7 overall and 4-1 in conference play.

The victory was head coach Ben Jacobson's 164th career win at UNI, moving him to third all-time in the Missouri Valley Conference. Green scored 16 points and Nate Heise added 10. UNI's next game will be on Saturday at Southern Illinois.

Girls basketball

DNH 55 Wapsie Valley 22

The Wolverines continued their dominant season by getting off to a 40-13 halftime lead and never looking back. Ellary Knock (15 points) and Payton Petersen (10 points) led the way in this one.

Clarksville 47 Dunkerton 22

The Rebels were outscored in each quarter in this one. Stats were not posted online for this game.

Aplington-Parkersburg 67 East Marshall 37

The Falcons outscored the Mustangs 20-5 in the opening quarter and continued to outscore them the rest of the way. Kaitlin Cuvelier (15 points), Ellen Waller (13 points) and Kasidy Mohwinkle (10 points) led the way for AP.

Columbus Catholic 37 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 30

The Sailors hopped out to a 25-9 lead at halftime and held off GR's comeback attempt the rest of the way. Emma Reiter led the way for Catholic with 10 points.

Jesup 48 Hudson 28

The J-Hawks jumped out to a 14-4 lead after one quarter of play and continued to stretch their lead the rest of the way. Jesup did not put stats online. Hudson was led by Addie Rhoades' nine points.

Denver 54 South Hardin 16

The Cyclones raced out to a 36-10 halftime lead and held the Tigers scoreless in the third quarter in an easy victory. Grace Hennessey (20 points) and Reese Johnson (11 points, 10 rebounds) led the way for Denver.

Janesville 44 Waterloo Christian 42

The Wildcats pulled off a stunner on Tuesday. After falling behind 13-8 in the first quarter, Janesville rallied to take a 22-20 lead at the midway point. The Regents appeared to get back on track as they took a 39-32 advantage into the final quarter of play. The Wildcats' defense held the rest of the way, however, as they held Waterloo Christian to just three points in the final quarter while scoring 12 of their own. No stats were posted for this game.

CR-Washington 65 Cedar Falls 61

It was a back and forth battle throughout. Washington led just 14-11 after one quarter of play before the Tigers took a 28-23 advantage at halftime. The third quarter was the decisive one as CR-Washington outscored Cedar Falls 27-13 in that period to go up 50-41. The Tigers fought back, but it wasn't enough to secure the win in the end. Sarah Albaugh (18 points), Grace Knutson (15 points) and Mya Crawford (15 points) led the way for the Tigers.

Waterloo West 64 CR-Jefferson 43

The Wahawks were without All-State performer Sahara Williams on Tuesday, but West still managed to win their eighth in a row. Hallie Poock's 31 points led the way, but Brooklynn Smith had herself a night as well with 17 points and 10 boards. CeCe Moore added eight points as well to help West roll.

Boys basketball

Dunkerton 98 Clarksville 27

The Rebels rolled once again as their offense has been near unstoppable this season. Preston Gillespie scored 33 points to go with 11 rebounds as his dominant year continues. Casey Gardner (14 points, 18 assists), Kaden Behrens (14 points), and Dylan Marquart (16 points) were also exceptional for the Rebels.

Jesup 90 Hudson 47

The Pirates kept it close in the first quarter as they trailed just 15-9 entering the second period. Jesup continued to outpace them, however, leading 41-28 at the half and outscoring them 31-13 in the third period. Camden Davis had 15 points to lead Hudson. That wasn't enough to offset the explosive performances of Carson Lienau (26 points, 15 rebounds), Corbin Fuelling (26 points) and Jack Miller (16 points).

Cedar Falls 56 CR Washington 51

The Tigers led 17-4 after one quarter and 42-16 at halftime. That dominant start allowed them to fend off a CR-Washington comeback attempt that saw them outpace Cedar Falls 17-10 in the third quarter and 18-14 in the fourth. Trey Campbell had 25 points while Dallas Bear had 16.

CR-Kennedy 89 Waterloo East 68

Credit the Trojans for fighting back in the second half as they equaled Kennedy 44-44 in the third and fourth quarter. Unfortunately, East went down 47-26 in the first half before that happened. East didn't post stats online for this game.

Wapsie Valley 65 DNH 58

The Wolverines outscored Wapsie 15-12 in the opening period and 23-17 in the closing one. Unfortunately, they were outscored 36-20 in between those points. Brewer Eiklenborg (19 points) and Jacob Stockdale (17 points) led the way for DNH.

Aplington-Parkersburg 98 East Marshall 35

The Falcons never had any trouble in this one. Jayden Mackie and Gavin Thomas each had 22 points, Cooper Hoff added 17 and Garrett Hempen chipped in 16.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 82 Columbus Catholic 52

The Sailors fell behind early and couldn't comeback in this one. No stats were made available for this game.

Janesville 70 Waterloo Christian 44

No scoring summary or individual stats were available for this game.

Denver 93 South Hardin 77

The Cyclones outpaced the Tigers 57-32 in the first half and scored often enough in the second to come away with the double digit win. No stats were available for this game.

Swimming

Cedar Falls wins senior night dual against Waterloo United

The Tigers honored seniors Cooper Fort, Graham Fry, Lucas Johnson, Harrison Redfern, Neel Shah, and Xavier Uhrmacher. The Tigers' top finishers were Redfern (2nd in the 200 IM) and Fry (1st in the 50 Free; 1st in the 100 Free) as the Tigers won 128-62.

Bowling

Cedar Falls sweeps Linn-Mar

The girls won 2774-2575 with Myah Brinker leading the way with a score of 447. The boys won 3119-2877 with Owen Brinker (441) and Nate Venem (438) leading the way.

Wrestling

Don Bosco dominates New London 60-17

The Dons won all but three matchups in an outstanding performance.

Hudson cruises past Oelwein 57-21

The Pirates took victory in all but four of their contests.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0