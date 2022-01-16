Area roundup: UNI men make it five straight with win over SIU

It may have been closer than they would've liked, but the UNI men's basketball team pulled off their fifth consecutive win to start the home stretch of conference play Saturday night.

The Panthers held off a second half comeback by Southern Illinois to get the 69-68 victory and moved to 9-7 overall and 5-1 in the Missouri Valley Conference. UNI led 36-26 at halftime and were outscored 42-33 in the second half. AJ Green (22 points), Noah Carter (17 points) and Nate Heise (11 points) led the way for the Panthers.

Girls basketball

Iowa City West 57 Cedar Falls 47

The Tigers were unable to break past the Trojans as they dropped their third consecutive game. No stats were posted online for this game.

Hudson 43 Columbus Catholic 32

The Pirates raced out to a 27-13 lead at halftime to seize control. The Sailors mounted an impressive effort in the fourth quarter in outscoring Hudson 11-4, but it was too late to catch the Pirates at that point. Addie Rhoades led the Pirates with 23 points and 10 rebounds while Macey McKenna had 10 points and 15 rebounds.

Independence 60 Don Bosco 10

No stats were posted online for this game.

Boys basketball

Cedar Falls 71 Iowa City West 57

A quarter-by-quarter summary wasn't available. Trey Campbell was outstanding with 30 points while Cade Courbat added 11.

Dubuque Hempstead 76 Dunkerton 44

The Rebels fell behind by 16 at the midway point as their explosive offense was held in check. Individual stats were unavailable for this game.

Columbus Catholic 66 Hudson 65

A tremendous amount of credit is owed to the Sailors for their impressive second half comeback. They trailed by nine after one quarter of play and 10 at the midway point. They outpaced the Pirates 18-10 in the third quarter, however, and 14-11 in the fourth to edge out the win.

Ben Trost (19 points), Leo Christensen (12 points), Carter Gallagher (11 points, 11 assists) and Dallas Westhoff (10 points) led the way for Columbus Catholic. Hudson was led by Camden Davis (20 points, 15 rebounds), Lyle Olsen (17 points) and Oliver Thomas (15 points).

DNH 60 Union 58

The Wolverines made it two wins in a row as they rushed out to a 21-9 lead at the end of the first quarter. Credit the Knights for outscoring DNH the rest of the way, but it wasn't by enough to complete the comeback. Brewer Eiklenborg led the way with 22 points while Jacob Stockdale added 15.

Wrestling

Don Bosco cruises in Hudson Invitational

The Dons took home first place as a team with 232 points. Matt Ortner (285), Landon Fernandez (170), Garrett Funk (132), Kyler Knaack (126) and Cole Frost (113) all took home first place for the Dons.

The host Pirates scored 128.5 as a team to take fourth place, Columbus Catholic finished fifth with 106 points and Jesup finished sixth with 102. Mason Knipp (195) and Maximus Magayna (160) each took home first for the Sailors while Tate Entriken (182) and Karter Krapfl (145) both had first place finishes for the Pirates. The J-Hawks top finished was Steel Rollison who finished in second place at the 106 spot.

Waverly-Shell Rock dominates the Ed Hadenfeldt Wrestling Invitational

The Go-Hawks took first place as a team with 324 points, 124 points more than second place North Scott. Dike-New Hartford took sixth as a team with 97 points. WSR had nine first place finishers in Jake Walker (285), Layne McDonald (220), McCrae Hagarty (195), Aiden Riggins (160), Cayden Langrek (152), Bas Diaz (145), Ryder Block (138), Carter Fecht (132) and Zane Behrends (113). Nick Reinicke took home first in the 285 competition for DNH.

