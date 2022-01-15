Area roundup: Hawkeye women triumph over Purdue

The University of Iowa women's basketball team won their second consecutive game Thursday night with a 79-66 win over Purdue. The victory moved the Hawkeyes to 4-1 in the Big Ten and 9-4 overall. Monika Czinano led the way with 27 points while Caitlin Clark added 24. McKenna Warnock contributed 11 rebounds to the effort.

NCAA women's basketball

UNI 74 Missouri State 65

The Panthers secured and enormous home victory on Thursday when they defeated the Lady Bears. MSU has the best overall record in the MVC and the Panthers led by 17 heading into the final quarter. UNI moved to 9-5 overall and 2-1 in conference play after the win thanks to fantastic efforts from Karli Rucker (19 points), Emerson Green (17 points), Bre Gunnels (11 points) and Grace Boffeli (11 points, 14 rebounds). You can read about how UNI did on Saturday in today's paper as well.

Prep wrestling

WSR sweeps Charles City 76-0

There's resounding victories and then there's what the Go-Hawks did to the Comets on Thursday night. WSR won every single match against Charles City with six wins by Fall, two by TF, two by decision and four by forfeit. Charles City never stood a chance.

Union edges Denver 49-30

Each team had three victories by forfeit.

Cedar Falls takes down CR-Washington 46-27

The Tigers pulled off nine wins (two by forfeit, four by fall, two by decision and one by major decision).

WSR girls take down Charles City 42-36

It wasn't the utter demolishing that the boys put up, but the Go-Hawk girls still outperformed the Lady Comets with every victory coming by Fall.

Hudson sweeps triangular

The Pirates defeated AGWSR 58-21 and Jesup 45-32. The J-Hawks were victorious over AGWSR 45-36.

DNH sweeps triangular

The Wolverines took victories over Columbus Catholic (51-12) and East Marshall (46-21). Columbus defeated East Marshall 42-28.

Don Bosco splits triangular

The Dons beat Williamsburg 45-27 before falling to West Delaware 51-16.

Girls basketball

Waverly-Shell Rock 68 New Hampton 34

The Go-Hawks were on fire in the first half as they outscored New Hampton 44-11 in the first two quarters of play. Brenna Bodensteiner led the way with 25 points for WSR.

Boys basketball

North Tama 70 Valley Lutheran 51

The Crusaders outscored the Redhawks 17-6 in the fourth quarter, but they were dominated before that as they are still seeking win number one on the season. Adric Schmitz (20 points), Jayce Johnson (14 points, 13 rebounds) and Donovan Elmore (14 points, 10 rebounds) led Valley Lutheran.

WSR 55 New Hampton 47

The Go-Hawks were down at halftime 17-11, but outscored New Hampton 44-30 in the second half to get the win. WSR did not post stats online for this game.

DNH 81 West Fork 45

The Wolverines snapped a four-game losing streak with an absolutely dominant effort. Brewer Eiklenborg (17 points), Jacob Stockdale (16 points), Jerek Hall (15 points) and Benton Bixby (14 points) led the way for DNH.

