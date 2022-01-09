Area roundup: East boys get first win of the year

The Waterloo East boys basketball team have been oh so close to victory many times this season. On Saturday, they finally got a notch in the W column with a 77-56 victory over Columbus Catholic. The Trojans went up 22-6 after one quarter and never looked back.

Individual stats for East were not posted online. Carter Gallagher (25 points) and Ben Trost (11 points) were the leaders for the Sailors.

Boys basketball

Hudson 74 Kee 49

After going up just 18-15 at the end of the first quarter, the Pirates outscored Kee 19-9 in the second and 19-6 in the third to seize control. Camden Davis was outstanding in scoring 27 points and hauling in 10 rebounds while Oliver Thomas was also sensational with 19 points.

South Winneshiek 61 Don Bosco 46

No stats or scoring summary were made available for this game.

Ankeny Christian 68 Denver 59

The Cyclones were down just 10-8 after one quarter of play and outscored the Eagles 24-15 in the final quarter, but between quarters one and four, the Eagles outperformed Denver 43-27. Denver didn't post stats online for this game.

Girls basketball

East 44 Columbus Catholic 39

No stats or scoring summary was available for this game.

Swimming

Cedar Falls takes third at Johnston Invitational

The Tigers' Cole Wilson finished in first place in the 100 Breaststroke. The relay team of John Butler, Grant Redfern, Drew Langner, and Graham Fry placed 2nd in the 400 Free Relay, .07 seconds behind 1st place finisher Johnston. Wilson and Redfern also took second and third in the 200 Free.

Waterloo United takes fourth in Waterloo Invite

Ian Sabanagic finished first in the 200 Yard IM with a time of 2:14.07.

Hockey

Black Hawks fall to Tri-City 4-1

Waterloo couldn't hold onto their early lead as they fell to the Storm. The Black Hawks went up 1-0 7:12 into the game when Patrick Geary scored on an assist from Jake Schneider, but the Strom scored two goals in the second and two more in the third to get the win.

NCAA men's basketball

UNI wins third straight with 85-84 win over Missouri State

The Panthers passed their toughest conference test yet with flying colors. The contest was close throughout with UNI trailing just 34-33 at the midway point before edging ahead in the second half. Cedar Falls graduate AJ Green was the hero once again for the Panthers as he scored 33 points for the Panthers. Noah Carter (16 points) and Bowen Born (11) also helped UNI overcome a 43-point effort by Missouri State's Isiaih Mosley. UNI is now 7-7 overall and 3-1 in the MVC.

