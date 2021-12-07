Area roundup: Don Bosco girls earn first win against Valley Lutheran

The Don Bosco girls basketball team earned their first win of the season Monday night against the Valley Lutheran Crusaders, 32-22.

The Dons scored nearly as many points in that one game as they had in their first three games combined. Don Bosco had scored nine, nine, and 19 points in their first three contests, all losses. They raced out to an 8-2 lead Monday before the Crusaders managed to cut it to a 12-10 deficit at the half. Don Bosco wouldn't be denied, however, as they led 22-15 heading into the fourth quarter and never gave up the rest of the way.

The Crusaders, meanwhile, are still looking for their first win of the season. Taylor Mauser was the standout performer on Monday as she nearly secured a double-double with 13 points and nine rebounds. She also had four steals.

No stats for the Dons were made available.

Boys basketball

Don Bosco 38 Valley Lutheran 36

The Don Bosco boys team are also victors for the first time this year. The Valley Lutheran boys are also still in search of their first win.

The Dons jumped out to a 14-8 lead after one quarter, but they had to hold the Crusaders off the rest of the way. Valley Lutheran got within 21-17 at the midway point and tied the game heading into the final quarter at 33-33. Neither team had much offensive production in the final period, but it was the Dons who came away with the win.

Adric Schmitz (17 points) and Jayce Johnson (10 points, 22 rebounds, five steals) led the way for the Crusaders. Don Bosco didn't post stats online.

Hockey

Blackhawks trade for VanSickle

The Blackhawks have traded for Green Bay forward Cam VanSickle. Waterloo has sent Carter Batchelder to the Gamblers in exchange. In 10 games this season, VanSickle has scored two goals and added two assists. VanSickle, a first year USHL player, is committed to the University of Denver.

UNI

Penning 26th in latest ESPN rankings

UNI offensive tackle Trevor Penning was ranked 26th in ESPN NFL Draft expert Todd McShay's latest prospect rankings. Penning, a 6-foot-7, 321 pound junior, is projected as a first round prospect this April.

