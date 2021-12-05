Area Roundup: Cedar Falls takes fourth in swim meet

The Cedar Falls' boys swim team swam their way to a fourth place finish at the Mike Wittmer Invitational at Ames High School on Saturday.

Sophomore John Butler had the top individual result for the Tigers as he took fourth place in the 500 Freestyle with a time of 5:04.24. Cedar Falls also had a relay team of Graham Fry, Butler, Drew Langner, and Cole Wilson take fourth in the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 3:26.77.

Wrestling

DNH takes third at Bob Murphy Invite: Dike-New Hartford is going home from the Bob Murphy Invitational as third place finishers. Zach Adelmund (195) and Nick Reinicke (182) were the top finishers as they took home first place in their respective weight classes. 10 of DNH's 11 wrestlers ended up placing.

Central Springs takes second at Chris Davis Invite: The Panthers finished the invite with a team score of 159.5, second only to Nashua-Plainfield's 199.5. 10 of their twelve wrestlers placed as Bryce McDonough (145) and Clayton McDonough (138) both took home first place individually.

Waterloo West nearly sweeps Jesup Dual tournament: The Wahawks went 4-1 with wins over AGWSR (42-37), Jesup (46-34), North Tama (45-24) and Postville (72-12). Their lone loss came to Regina (48-30).

As for the host J-Hawks, they went 2-3 on Saturday. Their wins came against Postville (48-36) and Regina (48-39) while they fell to North Tama (40-24), AGWSR (48-36) and West.

Boys basketball

Waterloo West 65 Columbus Catholic 29

The Wahawks started their season off on the right foot with a convincing win Friday night. The result was never in question as West already led 32-8 by the midway point and never looked back.

West didn't post individual stats after the game. Columbus Catholic was led by Ben Trost (11 points).

Xavier 50 Waverly-Shell Rock 45

The Go-Hawks played well enough to win for much of the game, but a dreadful showing in the second quarter ended up being the difference maker. WSR was outscored 16-4 in the second period and couldn't complete the comeback despite outscoring Xavier in the second half.

No stats were available for this game.

North Tama 66 Waterloo Christian 62

The Regents lost a close one to the Red Hawks, though no scoring summary by quarter was made available. Drew Wagner had an impressive game for Waterloo Christian with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Bryce Adams (18 points) and Aaron Zwack (14 points) also had outstanding efforts.

Girls basketball

Waterloo West 68 Johnsburg 46

The Wahawks went all the way to Illinois to give Johnsburg the business as they got out to a 37-19 halftime lead and never looked back. All four starters reached double-figure scoring mark, but who those starters were wasn't known at press time as no stats were put online.

WSR 33 Xavier 31

What looked like a runaway heading into the fourth quarter ended up being a nail-biter, but the Go-Hawks ultimately came out on top. Waverly led 28-16 heading into the fourth, but were outscored 15-5 and had to fight to hold on at that point.

No stats were available for this game.

Waterloo Christian 58 North Tama 36

The Regents once again rolled to victory with little trouble as they currently sit at 4-0. They had little trouble taking down the Red Hawks as Katie Costello led the way with 19 points and nine boards. Reagan Wheeler (16 points, eight rebounds) and Allison White (11 points, seven rebounds) also had strong efforts for Waterloo Christian.

Hockey

Blackhawks fall to Stampede 2-1 on Saturday

Waterloo managed to score with less than a second remaining in the game to avoid being shutout, but it wasn't enough to win as they fell 2-1 to Sioux Falls.

It was a low scoring affair in general as Maddox Fleming scored at the 16:50 mark of the the first period and no one scored again until the third. Daniel Russell scored for the Stampede with less than two minutes left in the game to ensure they'd get the win.

The lone goal for the Blackhawks was from James Hong on an assist from Mason McCormick and Tyler Procious.

Other: No other events or sports were reported.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0