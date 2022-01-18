Area roundup: Aplington-Parkersburg handles Columbus Catholic

The Aplington-Parkersburg Falcons had no trouble cruising past the Columbus Catholic Sailors on Monday with a 90-55 victory. The Falcons led the entire game and outscored Columbus in each quarter. Garrett Hempen led the way for the Falcons with 30 points, Jayden Mackie added 16 and Gavin Thomas chipped in 13. Columbus Catholic was led by Eli Morrow’s 12 points and Dallas Westhoff’s 11.

Hudson 77, Oelwein 46: The Pirates outscored Oelwein 24-4 in the third period to really make the difference in this game. Hudson was led by Camden Davis’ 26 points. Culin Urgin (11 points), Lyle Olsen (10 points) and Oliver Thompson (10 points).

Denver 73, Vinton-Shellsburg 44: The Cyclones outscored Vinton-Shellsburg 20-8 in the first quarter and 23-14 in the second quarter to give themselves a commanding lead that they never gave up. No stats were posted online.

Wapsie Valley 68, Union 36: It was actually a close game early on as the Knights trailed just 18-15 after one quarter and 29-23 at half time. After falling behind 49-35 heading into the fourth, Union was outscored 19-1 which resulted in the lopsided score. Grant Behrens led the Knights with 13 points.

Janesville 59, Tripoli 38: No quarter by quarter summary was available nor were any stats posted for this game.

Don Bosco 66, Clarksville 54: No stats or quarter by quarter summary were posted online for this game.

Colo-Nesco 54, Valley Lutheran 33: The Crusaders were only down 12-9 at the end of the first quarter, but trailed 26-13 at halftime and were outscored the rest of the way as well. Adric Schmitz led the way for Valley Lutheran with 15 points while Jayce Johnson had eight points and 22 rebounds.

Girls basketball

Central City 58, Dunkerton 31: The Raiders fell behind 37-18 at halftime and never caught up. No stats were posted for this game.

Colo-Nesco 58, Valley Lutheran 30: The Crusaders actually put up their best half of the season to start off. Valley Lutheran went up 10-6 after one quarter and led 26-20 at halftime. The second half, however, belonged entirely to Colo-Nesco as they outscored the Crusaders 21-4 in the third and 17-0 in the fourth to earn the blow out. Taylor Mauser led Valley Lutheran with 15 points while Sofia Van Nice contributed 16 rebounds.

Aplington-Parkersburg 64, Columbus Catholic 24: Credit the Sailors for a strong start as they actually led 10-8 heading into the second quarter. They were outpaced 16-3 in the second, 13-5 in the third and 27-6 in the fourth, however, as the Falcons earned the win. Ellen Waller led the way for the Falcons with 16 points, Ellen Etjen added 10 points and Kasidy Mohwinkle contributed 10 rebounds. Columbus Catholic didn’t post any stats online for this game.

Oelwein 46, Hudson 44: Hudson led 11-5 after one quarter of play and 22-14 at the midway point. They were outscored 32-22 in the second half, however, as they couldn’t pick up the win. Macey McKenna led the Pirates with 17 points and 13 rebounds while Addie Rhoades added 11 points. Madison Willand chipped in 10.

Wapsie Valley 41, Union 26: The Knights actually led 7-4 after one quarter of play, but were outscored 21-6 in the second quarter and couldn’t catch up after that. No stats were available for this game.

Clarksville 54, Don Bosco 14: No stats or scoring summary was available for this one.

Tripoli 50, Janesville 25: The Wildcats were down just 11-8 after one quarter of play, but it was 27-13 at halftime and were outscored the rest of the way as well. No stats were posted online for this game.

Denver 60, Vinton-Shellsburg 53: It was a tight contest throughout as the Cyclones led 13-10 after one quarter and 30-23 at halftime. It remained tight in the second half, but Denver came out on top. Reese Johnson led the way with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Grace Hennessey chipped in 15 points while Allison Bonnette added 11 points.

