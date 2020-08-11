You have permission to edit this article.
AP Source: Astros coach faces 20-game suspension, Laureano 6
Oakland Athletics' Ramon Laureano (22) charges the Houston Astros dugout after being hit by a pitch thrown by Humberto Castellanos in the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in Oakland, Calif.  

 Ben Margot

OAKLAND, Calif. — Houston Astros hitting coach Álex Cintrón faces a 20-game suspension and a fine for his role in a benches-clearing brawl at Oakland, a person with direct knowledge of the punishment said Tuesday.

In addition, Athletics outfielder Ramon Laureano will receive a six-game suspension and a fine, the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity because Major League Baseball hadn't made a formal announcement and was still finalizing the details.

Laureano was hit by a pitch from Humberto Castellanos with one out in the seventh inning of Oakland's 7-2 victory Sunday. He began exchanging words with a gesturing Cintrón then left first base, threw down his batting helmet and began sprinting toward Cintrón.

Oakland Athletics and Texas Rangers scuffle after Athletics' Ramon Laureano charged the dugout after being hit by a pitch thrown by Astros' Humberto Castellanos during the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in Oakland, Calif.  

Astros catcher Dustin Garneau tackled Laureano before the A’s outfielder got to the hitting coach. Laureano is a former Astros player and the rival clubs have been the top two in the AL West the past two years. A's pitcher Mike Fiers, another former Houston player, revealed the Astros' sign-stealing scandal in November to The Athletic.

