Sports briefs

Track and field
- The Drake Relays that had been scheduled for April in Des Moines have been indefinitely postponed because of the virus outbreak.
Drake University said in a statement that organizers made the decision to protect the “health, safety and well-being” of participants and fans amid concerns about the coronavirus. The track and field event was scheduled for April 22-25, primarily at Drake Stadium.
The postponement includes related activities, such as the Beautiful Bulldog Contest, Grand Blue Mile and Drake Road Races.
Organizers said they would work with local, state and national officials to reschedule the event when it's safe for all participants.
The Drake Relays were first held in 1910.
Football
- Frustrated by the Bills collapse in an AFC wild-card playoff loss at Houston, general manager Brandon Beane opened the offseason suggesting Buffalo wasn’t one player away from being a better team.
Beane backed up that sentiment by making a series of additions – highlighted by agreeing to acquire receiver Stefon Diggs in a trade with Minnesota – in leading up to the start of the NFL’s signing period Wednesday.
With a projected $75 million in salary cap space entering the new NFL year, Beane didn’t stop there. He shored up needs on a defense that allowed the third-fewest yards in the NFL last season, and fewest in 2018.
The more notable additions were defensive tackle Vernon Butler, defensive end Mario Addison and linebacker A.J. Klein. Former Iowa State standout Klein stands to replace Lorenzo Alexander, who previously announced he is ending his career.
- By adding linebacker Christian Kirksey and offensive tackle Rick Wagner this week, the Green Bay Packers signaled forward without two key veterans.
Longtime right tackle Bryan Bulaga agreed to terms with the Los Angeles Chargers and linebacker Blake Martinez announced he was joining the New York Giants. The Packers confirmed reports of their departures Wednesday on the opening day of free agency.
Bulaga’s move represents the end of an era.
The 2010 first-round draft pick from Iowa had been a fixture at right tackle for the last decade. Bulaga made 111 regular-season starts, including all 16 games in 2019.
WWE
- Gronk is going to WrestleMania.
Rob Gronkowski, the retired New England Patriots tight end, is set to host WrestleMania in April from WWE's performance center.
The WWE's annual wrestling extravaganza — often called the Super Bowl of wrestling — was originally scheduled for April 5 at the home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Raymond James Stadium. WWE announced this week it would move its card to the closed set at WWE’s training facility in Orlando, Florida.
WWE will hold WrestleMania over two nights for the first time ever April 4 and 5 from the performance center. Gronkowski, a three-time Super Bowl champion, tweeted he would explain the new format and his role on Friday's live edition of "Smackdown."