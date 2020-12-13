Sports betting in Iowa sets another monthly record in November

DES MOINES — Iowa gamblers wagered nearly $87.2 million last month on pro and college sports, setting another monthly record, according to documents posted Friday by the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission.

November numbers were fueled by $62.4 million in wagers placed via online apps. So far in the five months of this fiscal year, sports bets made at state-licensed casinos or remotely have topped $314.6 million — with $222 million wagered online.

Iowa legalized sports betting Aug. 15, 2019 with a requirement that for the first 18 months bettors would have visit a state-licensed casino in person to establish an account. That requirement goes away Jan. 1, when Iowans 21 and older who prove residency will be able to establish accounts online.

Industry officials think that will spur more more wagering based on experiences in other states.

November’s sports bets generated $8.1 million in state revenue

, bringing year-to-date total state tax collections on sports wagering to nearly $1.87 million.