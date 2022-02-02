Splendid smoothies

Feeling ambitious about changing your eating habits? Smoothies can be healthy, easy to make and a simple way to add nutritious ingredients to your diet. Possibilities are endless – any kind of fruit, different combinations of greens and textures, yogurts, even the addition of savories like peanut butter and almond milk.

The Blueberry Banana Smoothie builds on a classic combo, while the Chocolate Strawberry Smoothie blends family-friendly favorites like frozen strawberries and yogurt chocolate syrup while using real dairy products that are naturally low or don’t contain lactose that can cause stomach upsets.

Blueberry Banana Smoothie

1 cup spinach

1/2 cup water

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar blend

1 tablespoon almond butter

1/2 cup bananas, frozen

1/2 cup blueberries, frozen

1 tablespoon chia seeds

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon minced ginger

1/2 cup berry yogurt

Fresh blueberries, for garnish (optional)

In blender, blend spinach, water, apple cider vinegar, almond butter, frozen bananas, frozen blueberries, chia seeds, cinnamon, ginger and yogurt until smooth.

Pour into two glasses and garnish with fresh blueberries, if desired. Serves 2.

Chocolate Strawberry Smoothie

1 cup frozen unsweetened strawberries

1 container (5.3 ounces) strawberry Greek yogurt

1/2 cup lactose-free milk (skim, 2% or whole)

2 tablespoons chocolate syrup

1/4 teaspoon vanilla

Fresh strawberries (optional)

In blender, blend frozen strawberries, yogurt, lactose-free milk, chocolate syrup and vanilla until nearly smooth.

Pour into 16-18-ounce glass. Garnish with fresh strawberries, if desired.

Serves 1.

Source: Marcia Stanley, MS, RDN, on behalf of Milk Means More

