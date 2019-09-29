WATERLOO — For 10 years, Splash of Color has worked to destigmatize discussions about breast cancer in African-American women.
Splash of Color is a breast cancer support group for African American women that provides both financial and emotional support for women surviving breast cancer. This year’s Splash of Color Walk is Oct. 12 at Sullivan Park. Registration for the event begins at 8 a.m.
“The conversation (about breast cancer) should be easy and comfortable, and we should be having it all the time,” said Cathy Ketton, Splash of Color organizer.
Ketton is not a breast cancer survivor, but her daughters, ShanQuiesha “Shae” and Niisha Robinson, were both diagnosed with breast cancer in their early 20s. Her mother died in 2003 from metastatic breast cancer.
That family history pushed Ketton to open a dialogue to promote awareness of breast cancer among African-American women.
Statistically, breast cancer incidence is slightly lower among black women than white women, according to Susan G. Komen Foundation. However, black women have a higher breast cancer mortality rate than white women. From 2012-2016, breast cancer mortality was about 40 percent higher in black women than in white women.
Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among black women, and an estimated 33,840 new cases are expected to be diagnosed in 2019. An estimated 6,540 deaths from breast cancer are expected to occur among black women in 2019.
Ketton and her daughters co-founded Splash of Color in 2009. The first meeting took place at the Waterloo Public Library. In 2011, Splash of Color sponsored its first walk to raise money for breast cancer awareness.
When her daughter Shae attended breast support groups, she came home and cried. “’There’s nobody at this meeting that looks like me,’” Ketton recalled. “There are no African Americans, and no professional single parents.”
Since starting Splash of Color, Ketton has seen a lot of women in ‘30s die from breast cancer, she said. “Age is not a factor.”
Ketton wants to make sure women from all over the Cedar Valley know about the dangers of breast cancer, but black women under 35 get breast cancer at two times the rate of white women and die from breast cancer three times as often, according to cancer statistics.
Ketton said fewer people are involved in Splash of Color than when it was first organized. “There’s something about the black community. We say if the church doesn’t support it, then usually the people will not support it.”
She has been working with the Rev. Frantz Whitfield at Mount Carmel Baptist Church to increase interest and support. Once a year the church sponsors a spirit month, and on the last Sunday in September, the focus is on breast cancer awareness. Church members are asked to make a donation to Splash of Color.
“We wanted to do something special this year as a church community,” Whitfield said. “It’s a good cause.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.