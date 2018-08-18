- Time: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday
- Location: George Wyth State Park
- Details: Threshold Pace Timing is putting on its first race with the proceeds benefitting Magical Mix Kids. The 3.1-mile chip timed race will start at the George Wyth Rotary Shelter and end at the beach. Going into the water is optional but highly encouraged. There will be a free 1-mile kids race at 9 a.m. Kids ages 6-12 can participate in the 5K with an adult for $5 with the option of purchasing a shirt for $15. The cost is $30 for adults with a shirt, kids ages 6-12 that participate in the 5K with an adult are $5, ages 5 and under are no cost. The kids-only race is free and all participants and family members get a meal. This family friendly event will include a grill-out with food and freezer pops provided at the end and immediate family members can join in the food and fun. Bring a beach towel and do some sun bathing or enjoy the floating water mat we provide. Or bring a lawn chair and hang out at the after party at the Rotary Shelter for the afternoon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.