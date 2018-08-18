Clip art running

 

  • Time: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday
  • Location: George Wyth State Park
  • Details: Threshold Pace Timing is putting on its first race with the proceeds benefitting Magical Mix Kids. The 3.1-mile chip timed race will start at the George Wyth Rotary Shelter and end at the beach. Going into the water is optional but highly encouraged. There will be a free 1-mile kids race at 9 a.m. Kids ages 6-12 can participate in the 5K with an adult for $5 with the option of purchasing a shirt for $15. The cost is $30 for adults with a shirt, kids ages 6-12 that participate in the 5K with an adult are $5, ages 5 and under are no cost. The kids-only race is free and all participants and family members get a meal. This family friendly event will include a grill-out with food and freezer pops provided at the end and immediate family members can join in the food and fun. Bring a beach towel and do some sun bathing or enjoy the floating water mat we provide. Or bring a lawn chair and hang out at the after party at the Rotary Shelter for the afternoon.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments