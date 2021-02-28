Spilling the beans

The common garden bean is anything but common! It’s the Year of the Bean, according to the National Garden Bureau, so give these veggies a starring role in your garden this season.

Green beans or ‘snap’ beans come in a variety of flavors, pod shapes, sizes, and a colorful pallet including shades of green, purple, yellow, and speckled bicolors.

Bush beans are compact and fit well into small garden patches or patio containers fitted with cages.

Pole beans with their vining habits and can be trained up poles, trellises, netting, or supportive structures such as a teepee. With proper support pole beans can also be grown in containers.

Filet beans or Haricots Vert (French green beans) are distinguished by elegant ultra-slim pods. Due to their delicate appearance, Filet beans are gaining in popularity with foodies and chefs. Filet beans come in both bush and pole bean types.

Dried or shelling beans are grown for their edible seeds rather than edible pods. Pinto beans, kidney beans, and black beans fall into this category.

Let's spill the beans on some varieties to try: