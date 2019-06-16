Julia Bowman
Parents: Joyce and Dennis Bowman
School attending: Iowa State University
Planned area of study: agricultural engineering
Saipranav Damireddi
Parents: Sahadeva and Jayaprada Damireddi
School attending: Washington University in St. Louis
Planned area of study: philosophy, neuroscience, psychology degree for pre-med
Elizabeth Dix
Parents: Bill and Gerri Dix
School attending: University of Iowa
Planned area of study: marketing
Abigail Harn
Parents: Tom and Tara Harn
School attending: University of Northern Iowa
Planned area of study: exercise science/physical therapy
Marshall Gonnerman
Parents: Mel and Amy Gonnerman
School attending: Buena Vista University
Planned area of study: business administration
Greta Henderson
Parents: Vicki and Craig Henderson
School attending: Cornell College
Planned area of study: English and German
Bryson Hervol
Parents: Stephanie Hervol and Ryan Hervol
School attending: Iowa State University
Planned area of study: chemical engineering
Jacey Meier
Parents: Josh and Jess Meier
School attending: University of Northern Iowa
Planned area of study: biology major and art minor
Carlie Miller
Parents: Monte and Robin Miller
School attending: Iowa State University
Planned area of study: animal science and ag business
Samuel Potter
Parents: John and Leslie Potter
School attending: Iowa State University
Planned area of study: mechanical engineering and mathematics
