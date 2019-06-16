{{featured_button_text}}

Julia Bowman

Parents: Joyce and Dennis Bowman

School attending: Iowa State University 

Planned area of study: agricultural engineering

Saipranav Damireddi

Parents: Sahadeva and Jayaprada Damireddi

School attending: Washington University in St. Louis

Planned area of study: philosophy, neuroscience, psychology degree for pre-med

Elizabeth Dix

Parents: Bill and Gerri Dix

School attending: University of Iowa

Planned area of study: marketing

Abigail Harn

Parents: Tom and Tara Harn

School attending:  University of Northern Iowa 

Planned area of study: exercise science/physical therapy

Marshall Gonnerman

Parents: Mel and Amy Gonnerman

School attending: Buena Vista University 

Planned area of study: business administration

Greta Henderson

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Parents: Vicki and Craig Henderson

School attending: Cornell College

Planned area of study: English and German

Bryson Hervol

Parents: Stephanie Hervol and Ryan Hervol

School attending: Iowa State University 

Planned area of study: chemical engineering

Jacey Meier

Parents: Josh and Jess Meier

School attending:  University of Northern Iowa 

Planned area of study: biology major and art minor

Carlie Miller

Parents: Monte and Robin Miller

School attending: Iowa State University 

Planned area of study: animal science and ag business

Samuel Potter

Parents: John and Leslie Potter

School attending: Iowa State University 

Planned area of study: mechanical engineering and mathematics

 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments