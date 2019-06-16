Bethany Vivian Abben, Seth Daniel Abkemeier, Janessa Lee Akers, Dylan Joenis Albrecht, Finley Jo Alexander, Paige Elizabeth Amsberry, Trey Thomas Donald Angel, Kylee Marie Anhalt, Alison Kathryn Ashlock, Dalton Wayne Austin, Landon Larry Balvanz, Laura Mae Bates, Dawson James Bathke, Abigail Lynn Bechtel, Soren Shields Beckstrom, Dalton Allen Berglund, Rachel Yuyi Black, Gabriel Sage Blanchard, Sethan Robert Blanchette, Conner Lee Bohlen, Tyler Lee Borgwardt, Julia Erin Bowman, Cassidy Morgan Brand, Katelyn Ellen Brandt, Joseph Daniel Brinkmann, Garrett Glen Burkle, Sloan Frank Cagley, Lauren Elizabeth Calease Fox, John Taylor Cashen, Meaghan Anne Cruise, Fiona Marie Dalbey, Saipranav Reddy Damireddi, Christian James Darnold, Allyson Christine Davis, Andrew Jean Davis, Cayden Jeremy DeBoer, Joshua Issac Lee DeHut, Ashli Elizabeth Derifield, Bailey Jo Dix, Elizabeth Kay Dix, Paige Marie Driscoll, Dylan James Eggleston, Ada Leona Ellingworth, Hanna Rose Fanter, Kurt Michael Fay, Katelyn Jean Fincher, Dillon Chandler Smith Folkerts, Emilee Ann Fowlkes, Christopher Andrew Fox, Sarah Noel Frantsen, McKenzie Ellen Garman, Ethan Merrick Gasch, Rose LeeAnne Giesler, Isaiah Bartholomew Gleason, Marshall Thomas Gonnerman, Arica Ashton Gray, Veronica Aleene Gregory, Alexander Jon Haaland, Aubrey Kaylee Hall, Joshua Keith Halverson, Sadie Lynn Hansen, Preston Tyler Hardy, Abigail Marie Harn, Connor Jacob Havlovic, Jordan Jeffrey Hay, Megan Leigh Rose Heim, Adam Hunter Hein, Ian Dawson Heise, Benjamin Michael Hemer, Greta Caroline Henderson, Jacob Michael Herrmann, Bryson Albert Hervol, Erin Nicole Hinders, Olivia Grace Hobson, Anna Joy Hoins, Peter Stephen Holden, Ian Michael Huber, Jessica Lynn Jacobs, Hannah Renee Johnson, Seth Treyton Johnson, Emma Kate Kaisand, Paige Nicole Kane, Hailee Jo Kent, Samuel Doulgas Kepford, Tyler Ross Knight, Carson John Kramer, Kyle Robert Kueker, Hedda Vrenne Kveum, Alexandria Marie Lambert, Carter Thomas Langreck, Andrew Thomas Leavens, Travis William Long, Jakob Hendrix Luck.
Also, Amon Karl McAllister, Sydnee Lee McCue, Sophia Lorraine McInroy, Channing James McKenzie, Pete Clifford McMillin, Molly Marie McNally, Jacey RaeAnn Meier, Benjamin Matthew Miene, Bryce Vincent Miller, Carlie Luann Miller, Sean Travis Moffitt, Dillon John Mohling, Cameron Carl Monaghan, Hannah Nicole Myers, Gabriela Nava Guzman, Mason James Nelson, Malcolm James Newell, Mosai Primus Newsom, Christopher Orlo Njus, Jacee Lynn Orth, Elizabeth Marjorie Peerman, Raymond Anthony Perez, Sophia Madison Marie Perkins, Olivia Rose Phillips, Caleb Daniel Pollard, Samuel John Potter, Cade Ervin Pruhs, Dillon John Pruin, Matthew Connor Pursell, Elizabeth Marie Rand, Madison Claire Rediske, Ethan Jeremy Reichert, Dalton Tony Rinnels, Mackenzie-Ann Marie Rupe, Maxwell Thomas Rutledge, Caitlin Meredith Sanderman, Abby Lynn Sassman, Julianna Renae Schatz, Cassandra Leigh Schiesher, Alex John Schiesher, Erika Mae Schmidt, Hannah Lee Schutte, Andrew Douglas Schwab, Andrew John Snyder, Kali Macey-Marie Stoffregen, Emily Marie Stover, Samuel Laurence Stover, Luke Joseph Stromberg, Theo Antoine Guillaume Sury, Shay Marie Swinton, Emily Marie Tapken, Roland Henri ten Hoeve, Jack Alan Thomsen, Luke Reilly Tobin, Madison Nicole Van Eman, Madeline Lucille Van Hove, Luke Thomas Velky, Kurby Harrison Vowels, Vaalik Nicholas Wachmann, Jaymie Ann Wasem, Desiree Diane Weidler, Darin Isiah Whiteside, Katherine Jane Wichman, Wade Edward Wilkens, Reese Scott Wilson, Raquel Elaine Zehr
