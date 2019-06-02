Shelby Bass
Parents: Wendy and Zachary Bass
School attending: Iowa State University
Planned area of study: engineering
Allison Brasch
Parents: Eric and Deanna Brasch
School attending: University of Iowa
Planned area of study: biology (pre-med) major; Spanish minor
Imana Dizdaric
Parents: Adnan and Merina Dizdaric
School attending: University of Iowa
Planned area of study: pre-medicine
Jada Draine
Parents: Precious Clark-Muhammad, Kenyatta Draine
School attending: Iowa State University
Planned area of study: biology
Meredith Eighmey
Parents: Becky Miller, Thomas Eighmey
School attending: University of Iowa
Planned area of study: athletic training
Ireland Frisch
Parents: Allison Parrish, Douglas Frisch
School attending: University of Northern Iowa
Planned area of study: business with a minor in textiles and apparel
Vicky He
Parents: Qiao Zhi Cai
School attending: Cleveland State University
Planned area of study: pharmaceutical science
Alyson Hurley
Parents: Angie Hurley, Colin Hurley
You have free articles remaining.
School attending: University of Iowa
Planned area of study: pre-law track, major in English and minor in criminology
Quita Jackson
Parents: Joseph and Wokie Toe
School attending: Iowa State University
Planned area of study: business
Laura Kaliban
Parents: Kurt and Margaret Kaliban
School attending: University of Iowa
Planned area of study: biology
Samuel Ludens
Parents: Rene Dutkowski and Brent Ludens
School attending: University of Iowa
Planned area of study: theatre performance and cinema
Marley Summer Millar
Parents: Stacey and Eric Millar
School attending: University of Northern Iowa
Planned area of study: major in biology: emphasis on evolution, ecology and organismal biology, minor in psychology
Shanda Pittman
Parents: Daryl and Janine Pittman
School attending: University of Minnesota, Morris
Planned area of study: sociology and human services
Elizabeth Smith
Parents: Heather and Kevin Smith
School attending: Iowa State University
Planned area of study: environmental science and global resource systems
Kaley Wolff
Parents: Amber Mauer, Lonnie Wolff
School attending: University of Iowa
Planned area of study: pharmacy
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.