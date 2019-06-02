{{featured_button_text}}

Shelby Bass

Parents: Wendy and Zachary Bass

School attending: Iowa State University

Planned area of study: engineering

Allison Brasch

Parents: Eric and Deanna Brasch

School attending: University of Iowa

Planned area of study: biology (pre-med) major; Spanish minor

Imana Dizdaric

Parents: Adnan and Merina Dizdaric

School attending: University of Iowa

Planned area of study: pre-medicine

Jada Draine

Parents: Precious Clark-Muhammad, Kenyatta Draine

School attending: Iowa State University

Planned area of study: biology

Meredith Eighmey

Parents: Becky Miller, Thomas Eighmey

School attending: University of Iowa

Planned area of study: athletic training

Ireland Frisch

Parents: Allison Parrish, Douglas Frisch

School attending: University of Northern Iowa

Planned area of study: business with a minor in textiles and apparel

Vicky He

Parents: Qiao Zhi Cai

School attending: Cleveland State University

Planned area of study: pharmaceutical science

Alyson Hurley

Parents: Angie Hurley, Colin Hurley

School attending: University of Iowa

Planned area of study: pre-law track, major in English and minor in criminology

Quita Jackson

Parents: Joseph and Wokie Toe

School attending: Iowa State University

Planned area of study: business

Laura Kaliban

Parents: Kurt and Margaret Kaliban

School attending: University of Iowa

Planned area of study: biology

Samuel Ludens

Parents: Rene Dutkowski and Brent Ludens

School attending: University of Iowa

Planned area of study: theatre performance and cinema

Marley Summer Millar

Parents: Stacey and Eric Millar

School attending: University of Northern Iowa

Planned area of study: major in biology: emphasis on evolution, ecology and organismal biology, minor in psychology

Shanda Pittman

Parents: Daryl and Janine Pittman

School attending: University of Minnesota, Morris

Planned area of study: sociology and human services

Elizabeth Smith

Parents: Heather and Kevin Smith

School attending: Iowa State University

Planned area of study: environmental science and global resource systems

Kaley Wolff

Parents: Amber Mauer, Lonnie Wolff

School attending: University of Iowa

Planned area of study: pharmacy

