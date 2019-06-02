Bryce Buhlman
Parents: Shelby and Tracey Buhlman School attending: University of Iowa Planned area of study: accounting Faith Even Parents: Luke Even, Gina Keninger School attending: University of Iowa Planned area of study: pre-med, health and human physiology Jason Hamilton Parents: Mark and Sheri Hamilton School attending: University of Northern Iowa Planned area of study: graphic design Admira Ibradzic Parents: Nedzac Ibradzic, Edisa Ibradzic School attending: Hawkeye Community College/Allen College Planned area of study: nursing Mackenzie McCoy Parents: Michael and Angela McCoy School attending: Hawkeye Community College Planned area of study: physical therapy Emma McKinstry Parents: Jodi McKinstry, Mark McKinstry School attending: University of Northern Iowa Planned area of study: physics Kerris Roberts Parents: Sherie Roberts School attending: Purdue University Planned area of study: accounting Daria Tessmer Parents: Dan and Teri Tessmer School attending: University of Northern Iowa Planned area of study: English major, minor in history
