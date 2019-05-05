Animal license
The city clerks’ offices handle the licenses for dogs and cats.
In Waterloo:Any owner of a dog or cat within the city limits is required to license their pet the first of each year, or at any time a pet has come into the possession or ownership of the applicant or if a pet has reached the age of 6 months.
Pat Bowlsby Off-Leash Dog Park, annual or daily fee.
In Cedar Falls:City ordinance requires all dogs and cats 4 months old or older be licensed by Jan. 1.
Paw Park permits.
Driver’s license
Immediately upon establishing residency, new residents must obtain an Iowa driver’s license.
Apply for or renew driver’s licenses at Waterloo Driver’s License Station, 2060 Crossroads Center Suite 103, Waterloo, 50702, 235-0902.
Vehicle registration
New Iowa residents must title and register leased or owned vehicles or road trailers in Iowa within 30 days after establishing residency. Contact the Black Hawk County Treasurer’s Office, 833-3013, 316 E. Fifth St., Waterloo, or the Waterloo Driver’s License Station, 235-0902, 2060 Crossroads Center Suite 103, Waterloo; or Waverly County Treasurer’s Office, 415 E. Bremer Ave., 352-0164.
Hunting, fishing licenses
Contact the Black Hawk County Recorder’s Office, 316 E. Fifth St., Waterloo, 833-3012, area retail outlets or at iowadnr.gov.
Property, real estate taxes
It is the county treasurer’s duty to collect all taxes, which include real estate, mobile homes, special assessments, buildings on leased land, equipment assessed as real estate, utilities and grain handlers. Taxes are segregated in taxing districts, and the amounts collected are apportioned to the various funds: state, area schools, ag extension, assessor/ appraiser, county, corporate entities and townships.
Cities located in Black Hawk County: Waterloo, Cedar Falls, Dunkerton, Elk Run Heights, Evansdale, Gilbertville, Hudson, La Porte City, Raymond and a portion of Janesville and Jesup. Unincorporated towns include Dewar, Eagle Center, Finchford, Glasgow, Washburn and Voorhies. The townships in Black Hawk County are Fox, Union, Mount Vernon, Washington, Bennington, Lester, Cedar Falls, East Waterloo, Poyner, Barclay, Black Hawk, Orange, Cedar, Lincoln, Eagle, Big Creek and Spring Creek.
Property taxes may be paid in two installments. The first half is due Sept. 1 and becomes delinquent Oct. 1; the second half is due March 1 and becomes delinquent April 1. Delinquent interest accrues at the rate of 1.5 percent per month, rounded to the nearest dollar with a minimum of a dollar.
Payments may be mailed to the Black Hawk County Treasurer, 316 E. Fifth St., Waterloo 50703. A secured drop box available for payments is located in the parking lot near the northeast corner of the courthouse. It may be used during and after office hours.
For information pertaining to all taxes, call the Black Hawk County Treasurer’s Office at 833-3013.
Post offices
Waterloo300 Sycamore St.
274-2200
Cedar Falls221 W. Sixth St.
266-4734
Dewar5916 First St.
232-5493
Dunkerton713 S. Canfield Road
822-4400
Gilbertville1320 Fifth St.
296-1720
Hudson410 Jefferson St.
988-3329
Janesville401 Main St.
987-2137
La Porte City408 Chestnut St.
342-3045
Raymond111 Commercial St.
232-6244
Waverly124 Second S.E.
352-4395
Telephone service
CenturyLink, installation of residence telephone, (866) 379-4984.
Dumont Telephone Co., 267-2300.
La Porte City Telephone Co., 342-3369.
Dunkerton Telephone Cooperative, 822-4512.
TransportationThe Metropolitan Transit Authority, or MET Transit, provides bus service to the metro area. The information number is 234-5713.
Routes are available at MET Transit’s website at www.mettransit.org
Waterloo Regional AirportLocated at 2790 Livingston Lane in the Midport America Industrial Park. Go to www.flyalo.com.
Utilities
WaterlooMidAmerican Energy
General information, customer service, billing: (888) 427-5632
To report a gas leak: (800) 595-5325
To report a power outage: (800) 799-4443
Cedar FallsCedar Falls Utilities
Municipally owned utility company offering gas, electric, water and cable TV and internet services to Cedar Falls residents. Contact CFU at 266-1761.
Waste removal
WaterlooGarbage pickup: Picked up once a week. The city has an automated garbage pickup service. Call 291-4553 for more information.
Bulk pickup: Call 291-4455 for information.
Recycling: All recyclables must be clean and free of hazardous materials. Lids need to be removed and containers rinsed, dry and empty. Do not tie together or bag recyclables. Materials accepted at drop-off centers: cardboard-paperboard (flattened) of cereal boxes, brown paper bags and six-pack cartons, mixed office paper, newspapers and magazines, empty metal cans, clean foil (pie tins, foil covers), clear, empty glass containers, grades 1 through 7 empty plastic containers.
These sites do not accept garbage, grease, paint, lubricants, liquids, appliances, construction and demolition materials, carpeting, dead animals, sharp objects (such as hypodermic syringes), Styrofoam, plastic bags, motor oil and waste oil filters and batteries.
Curbside cart program: This voluntary program is designed to assist residents with yard debris removal and collection of recyclables. For more information on ordering a blue cart, call Waste Management Services at 291-4553.
A schedule is available of when the city will pick up recyclables and when it will pick up yard waste. Containers will be collected on your regular garbage day but by a different vehicle. Carts should be placed curbside, 4 feet apart, by 6 a.m. garbage day. No glass is allowed in the blue carts.
For information on where prohibited items may be properly disposed of, call Waste Management Services at 291-4553.
A yard-waste drop-off site for citizens of Waterloo is located at 625 Glenwood St., open from April through November, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Cedar FallsGarbage pickup: Provided once a week. Residents have a choice of three sizes of automated containers. Residents should place carts by the curb before 7 a.m. on their scheduled garbage day.
Yard waste: The city collects leaves and yard waste during designated weeks each spring and fall.
Bulk items: The city provides a large item pickup weekdays. Residents must call the Public Works Department at 273-8629.
Transfer station: Located at East 15th and State streets, open for yard waste only from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays. Solid waste and small quantities of yard waste may be brought to the transfer station from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturdays excluding holidays.
Recycling: The recycling drop-off center next to the transfer station in the 1500 block of State Street.
Items accepted: cardboard, newsprint, magazines, tin cans, plastic (No. 1 through 7), glass, office paper, plastic grocery bags and phone books (May-August). All containers should be clean and labels removed.
The city also operates remote recycling sites.
WaverlyGarbage pickup: Garbage is picked up once a week. If you are unsure of the day your garbage is picked up, call 352-9065.
Yard waste: The city’s Yard Waste Site is located at 2800 Fifth Ave. N.W. Leaves, grass clippings, garden waste, trees, branches and brush are accepted at no charge. (The Bremer County Landfill does not accept yard waste.) The Yard Waste Site also accepts large bulky items that are not to be picked up by the city’s garbage trucks. There is a fee for disposal of these items.
Hazardous waste: Bremer County has a Regional Collection Center for household hazardous materials located at the Bremer County Landfill, 2049 200th St., Waverly.
Recycling: The Recycling Center, 2800 Fifth Ave. N.W.
