Agencies
Iowa State Patrol
Post 9
1510 W. First St., Cedar Falls
266-2677
Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office291-2587
225 E. Sixth St., Waterloo
Emergency, 911
Administration, 291-2587
Dispatch, 291-2515
Bremer County Sheriff’s Office111 Fourth St. N.E., Waverly
352-5400
Cedar Falls Police Department273-8612
220 Clay St.
Emergency, 911
Dispatch, 291-2515
Dunkerton Police Department107 W. Main St.
822-4211
Elk Run HeightsPatrolled by the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office, 291-2515
Evansdale Police Department911 Evans Road
232-6682
Gilbertville Police
Department
419 14th Ave.
296-9601, 291-2515
Hudson Police Department525 Jefferson St.
988-4405
Jesup Police Department791 Sixth St.
827-1919
La Porte City Police Department
202 Main St.
342-2232; non-emergency dispatch, 342-2236
You have free articles remaining.
RaymondPatrolled by the Black Hawk County Sheriff ‘s Office, 291-2515
Waterloo Police Department715 Mulberry St.
291-4340
Emergencies, 911
Non-emergencies, 291-2515
Waverly Police Department111 Fourth St. N.E.
352-5400
Fire departments
Cedar Falls Fire Rescue Departmentwww.cedarfalls.com
220 Clay St.
273-8600
Ambulance Service/Sartori Memorial Hospital, 911
Dunkerton Fire & Ambulance Department
911
Elk Run HeightsFire and ambulance protection is with the city of Waterloo, 911
Evansdale Fire & Ambulance Department
911
Non-emergency, 233-6930
Gilbertville Fire DepartmentAmbulance service provided by Evansdale Fire Department, 911
Non-emergency, 296-2816
Hudson Fire & Ambulance Department
911
Non-emergency, 988-3322
Jesup Fire & Ambulance Department
911
La Porte City Fire & Ambulance Department
911
Raymond Fire Department
911
Waterloo Fire Rescue, under Public Safety425 E. Third St.
Emergency, 911
Nonemergency, 291-4460
Fire marshal, 291-4460
Waverly Fire DepartmentEmergency, 911
123 First St. S.W., 352-5521
Road conditions(800) 288-1047
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.