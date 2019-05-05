{{featured_button_text}}

Agencies

Iowa State Patrol

Post 9

1510 W. First St., Cedar Falls

266-2677

www.dps.state.ia.us/ISP

Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office291-2587

225 E. Sixth St., Waterloo

Emergency, 911

Administration, 291-2587

Dispatch, 291-2515

www.bhcso.org

Bremer County Sheriff’s Office111 Fourth St. N.E., Waverly

352-5400

www.bremercountysheriff.org

Cedar Falls Police Department273-8612

220 Clay St.

Emergency, 911

Dispatch, 291-2515

www.cedarfalls.com

Dunkerton Police Department107 W. Main St.

822-4211

cityofdunkerton.org

Elk Run HeightsPatrolled by the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office, 291-2515

www.elkrunheightsia.com

Evansdale Police Department911 Evans Road

232-6682

www.evansdale.govoffice.com

Gilbertville Police

Department

419 14th Ave.

296-9601, 291-2515

gilbertvilleia.com

Hudson Police Department525 Jefferson St.

988-4405

www.cityofhudsonia.com

Jesup Police Department791 Sixth St.

827-1919

www.jesuppolicedepartment.com

La Porte City Police Department

202 Main St.

342-2232; non-emergency dispatch, 342-2236

lpcia.com

RaymondPatrolled by the Black Hawk County Sheriff ‘s Office, 291-2515

Waterloo Police Department715 Mulberry St.

291-4340

www.waterloopolice.com

Emergencies, 911

Non-emergencies, 291-2515

Waverly Police Department111 Fourth St. N.E.

352-5400

www.waverlyia.com

Fire departments

Cedar Falls Fire Rescue Departmentwww.cedarfalls.com

220 Clay St.

273-8600

Ambulance Service/Sartori Memorial Hospital, 911

Dunkerton Fire & Ambulance Department

911

Elk Run HeightsFire and ambulance protection is with the city of Waterloo, 911

Evansdale Fire & Ambulance Department

911

Non-emergency, 233-6930

Gilbertville Fire DepartmentAmbulance service provided by Evansdale Fire Department, 911

Non-emergency, 296-2816

Hudson Fire & Ambulance Department

911

Non-emergency, 988-3322

Jesup Fire & Ambulance Department

911

La Porte City Fire & Ambulance Department

911

Raymond Fire Department

911

Waterloo Fire Rescue, under Public Safety425 E. Third St.

Emergency, 911

Nonemergency, 291-4460

Fire marshal, 291-4460

www.cityofwaterlooiowa.com

Waverly Fire DepartmentEmergency, 911

123 First St. S.W., 352-5521

www.waverlyia.com

Road conditions(800) 288-1047

