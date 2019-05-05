Friday’loo
Every other Friday, May through September — 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Lincoln Park, downtown Waterloo, 291-2038
The event showcases talent from an eclectic lineup of local, regional and touring performing artists and features a variety of food vendors.
KOKZ-COOL 105.7 Fourth Street Cruise
May 25 — Downtown Waterloo, 234-2200
A flashback to days of cruising down Fourth Street. Hundreds of classic cars cruise through downtown streets from noon to 4 p.m. with food, beverages and fun for all. Show and Shine Car Show on May 24 on the National Cattle Congress grounds.
Movies Under the Moon
Every other Friday, June, July and August
Overman Park, Cedar Falls
Bring blankets and lawns chairs. Movies start around 9 p.m. Snacks available for purchase.
My Waterloo Days
June 3-9
Downtown Waterloo, 291-2038, visit mywaterloodays.org
Communitywide festival with fun for all ages. Parade, musical entertainment, races, children’s events, lighted boat parade, 5K walk/run, “People in the Park,” movies on the Cedar, crafts, games, bubble soccer tournament.
La Porte City Lions Festival of Trails
June, to be announced
Main Street
Parade and fireworks, live bands, car show, 5K run, food and fun.
College Hill Arts Festival
June 21-22
23rd and College streets, UNI campus, Cedar Falls, 277-4972
Juried arts festival showcasing Midwest artists presenting original works and offering demonstrations in various media.
Sturgis Falls Celebration & Cedar Basin Jazz Festival
June 28-30
Overman Park, Sturgis Park, Tourist Park, Gateway Park in Cedar Falls
The sound of bands playing jazz, country, rock-n-roll and blues music fills the air in city parks. Other features include a parade, street fair, carnival, talent contest and continuous entertainment. Also take advantage of visiting the various museums and historical points of interest in Cedar Falls.
Riverview Gospel Sing
July 10-13 — Riverview Conference Center, Cedar Falls, 268-0787
Nightly concerts feature the best in gospel groups. Special concerts feature popular nationally known groups.
Jaycees Greater Waterloo Open
July 18-21 — Waterloo golf courses
The Waterloo Open is the largest and longest-running professional tournament in Iowa. Go to www.waterlooopen.com.
Bremer County Fair
July 28-Aug. 3 at the fairgrounds in Waverly.
A variety of family activities, including farm truck and tractor pulls, kids day, scrambles and pie auction.
BBQLoo & Blues Too
July 19 and 20
Lincoln Park, downtown Waterloo, 404-7308
There will be BBQ for sale, blues bands and other activities.
Black Hawk County 4-H & FFA Fair
July 23-27 — National Cattle Congress Grounds
Exhibits and farm animals raised by Black Hawk County 4-Hers.
Iowa Irish Fest
Aug. 2-4
Lincoln Park and downtown area of Waterloo, 233-8350 or (800) 728-8431
Iowa’s only large-scale Celtic festival boasts three stages of music and entertainment, Celtic gifts, food, highland games, cultural events, 5K Run/Walk, outdoor mass, whiskey tasting.
Old Time Power Show
Aug. 16-18, Antique Acres, 7620 Waverly Road, Cedar Falls, 987-2380
Step back to a time of steam engines, threshing and old-time fun. Live demonstrations, museum, tractor pulls, Parade of Power, flea market and lots of food.
Cedar Valley Pridefest
Aug. 23 and 24 — 300 block of W. Fourth Street, Waterloo
This event features live music, food and beverage vendors, information booths, female impersonators, comedians and more.
ARTapalooza on Main
Sept. 7 — Downtown Cedar Falls, 277-0213
Local juried art show.
National Cattle Congress Expo
Sept. 12-15 — National Cattle Congress Grounds, Waterloo, 234-7515
Four-day fair with carnival rides, midway, entertainment, livestock shows, rodeo and exhibits.
Northeast Iowa Steel Guitar
Oct. 25-27, Electric Park Ballroom, Waterloo, 422-3293
Showcasing the steel guitar in several musical genres, including country, swing, blues, jazz, gospel and pop artists from the Midwest.
Sartori’s Festival of Trees, Gallagher-Bluedorn
Nov. 19-24 — Cedar Falls, 268-3161
A display of decorated trees, wreaths and other holiday exhibits.
Holiday Arts Festival
November TBA — Waterloo Center for the Arts
Original artwork from Midwest artists, live musical performances and entertainment.
Holiday Hoopla Kick-Off
November TBA — Downtown Cedar Falls
Start of the holiday season; Santa’s workshop officially opens; live music, lighting of the tree, seasonal characters; fun for the entire family.
Holiday Hoopla continues with merchant open houses, carolers, trolley rides, ice carving demonstrations, luminaries, refreshments and door prizes.
277-0213
