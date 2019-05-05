{{featured_button_text}}

Friday’loo

Every other Friday, May through September — 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Lincoln Park, downtown Waterloo, 291-2038

The event showcases talent from an eclectic lineup of local, regional and touring performing artists and features a variety of food vendors.

KOKZ-COOL 105.7 Fourth Street Cruise

May 25 — Downtown Waterloo, 234-2200

A flashback to days of cruising down Fourth Street. Hundreds of classic cars cruise through downtown streets from noon to 4 p.m. with food, beverages and fun for all. Show and Shine Car Show on May 24 on the National Cattle Congress grounds.

Movies Under the Moon

Every other Friday, June, July and August

Overman Park, Cedar Falls

Bring blankets and lawns chairs. Movies start around 9 p.m. Snacks available for purchase.

My Waterloo Days

June 3-9

Downtown Waterloo, 291-2038, visit mywaterloodays.org

Communitywide festival with fun for all ages. Parade, musical entertainment, races, children’s events, lighted boat parade, 5K walk/run, “People in the Park,” movies on the Cedar, crafts, games, bubble soccer tournament.

La Porte City Lions Festival of Trails

June, to be announced

Main Street

Parade and fireworks, live bands, car show, 5K run, food and fun.

College Hill Arts Festival

June 21-22

23rd and College streets, UNI campus, Cedar Falls, 277-4972

Juried arts festival showcasing Midwest artists presenting original works and offering demonstrations in various media.

Sturgis Falls Celebration & Cedar Basin Jazz Festival

June 28-30

Overman Park, Sturgis Park, Tourist Park, Gateway Park in Cedar Falls

www.sturgisfalls.org

The sound of bands playing jazz, country, rock-n-roll and blues music fills the air in city parks. Other features include a parade, street fair, carnival, talent contest and continuous entertainment. Also take advantage of visiting the various museums and historical points of interest in Cedar Falls.

Riverview Gospel Sing

July 10-13 — Riverview Conference Center, Cedar Falls, 268-0787

Nightly concerts feature the best in gospel groups. Special concerts feature popular nationally known groups.

riverviewministries.com

Jaycees Greater Waterloo Open

July 18-21 — Waterloo golf courses

The Waterloo Open is the largest and longest-running professional tournament in Iowa. Go to www.waterlooopen.com.

Bremer County Fair

July 28-Aug. 3 at the fairgrounds in Waverly.

A variety of family activities, including farm truck and tractor pulls, kids day, scrambles and pie auction.

BBQLoo & Blues Too

July 19 and 20

Lincoln Park, downtown Waterloo, 404-7308

There will be BBQ for sale, blues bands and other activities.

Black Hawk County 4-H & FFA Fair

July 23-27 — National Cattle Congress Grounds

Exhibits and farm animals raised by Black Hawk County 4-Hers.

www.extension.iastate.edu/blackhawk/

Iowa Irish Fest

Aug. 2-4

Lincoln Park and downtown area of Waterloo, 233-8350 or (800) 728-8431

Iowa’s only large-scale Celtic festival boasts three stages of music and entertainment, Celtic gifts, food, highland games, cultural events, 5K Run/Walk, outdoor mass, whiskey tasting.

www.iowairishfest.com

Old Time Power Show

Aug. 16-18, Antique Acres, 7620 Waverly Road, Cedar Falls, 987-2380

Step back to a time of steam engines, threshing and old-time fun. Live demonstrations, museum, tractor pulls, Parade of Power, flea market and lots of food.

Cedar Valley Pridefest

Aug. 23 and 24 — 300 block of W. Fourth Street, Waterloo

This event features live music, food and beverage vendors, information booths, female impersonators, comedians and more.

ARTapalooza on Main

Sept. 7 — Downtown Cedar Falls, 277-0213

Local juried art show.

National Cattle Congress Expo

Sept. 12-15 — National Cattle Congress Grounds, Waterloo, 234-7515

Four-day fair with carnival rides, midway, entertainment, livestock shows, rodeo and exhibits.

Northeast Iowa Steel Guitar

Oct. 25-27, Electric Park Ballroom, Waterloo, 422-3293

Showcasing the steel guitar in several musical genres, including country, swing, blues, jazz, gospel and pop artists from the Midwest.

Sartori’s Festival of Trees, Gallagher-Bluedorn

Nov. 19-24 — Cedar Falls, 268-3161

A display of decorated trees, wreaths and other holiday exhibits.

Holiday Arts Festival

November TBA — Waterloo Center for the Arts

Original artwork from Midwest artists, live musical performances and entertainment.

Holiday Hoopla Kick-Off

November TBA — Downtown Cedar Falls

Start of the holiday season; Santa’s workshop officially opens; live music, lighting of the tree, seasonal characters; fun for the entire family.

Holiday Hoopla continues with merchant open houses, carolers, trolley rides, ice carving demonstrations, luminaries, refreshments and door prizes.

277-0213

