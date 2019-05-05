Historical/Museums/ Cultural Centers
Antique Acres7610 Waverly Road, Cedar Falls, 987-2380
The history of agriculture is told through this extensive collection of restored and preserved antique items, saw milling and farm machinery. A modern campground is available. Open May through October. Old-time Power Show is Aug. 16-18; www.antiqueacres.org.
Behrens-Rapp Filling StationVisitors Information Center
221 W. First St., Cedar Falls, 266-5149; www.cfhistory.org
This restored gas station also is an information center for visitors to the area. Open May through October.
Bremer County Historical Museum402 W. Bremer Ave., Waverly, 352-1309; www.bremercountyhistoricalsociety.org
Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the museum occupies a roadside inn, built in 1864 from native timber and brick from a local kiln. Open May through October.
Dan Gable International Wrestling Institute and Museum303 Jefferson St., Waterloo, 233-0745, www.nwhof.org
Features Olympic, collegiate and professional wrestling history and home to Waterloo native Dan Gable, 1972 Olympic gold medalist. Hours are Monday through Friday; weekends by appointment.
Hearst Center for the Arts304 West Seerley Blvd., Cedar Falls, 273-8641; www.thehearst.org
Farmer-poet James Hearst bequeathed his home to Cedar Falls in 1983 to be used as an arts center. It is now a 12,000-square-foot arts center, complete with two galleries, three classrooms, a sculpture garden, two meeting rooms, office space and a performing arts facility. It hosts exhibitions, classes, talks, concerts and more.
Ice House Museum121 Center St., Cedar Falls, 266-5149; cfhistory.org
Open May through mid-October.
Iowa Band Museum203 1/2 Main St., Cedar Falls, 266-1253; www.cedarnet.org/cfband/museum.html
The history and memorabilia of the Cedar Falls Municipal Band, in operation since 1891, is displayed in this historic band hall. Band plays every Tuesday from June through August at 7:30 p.m. in Overman Park. Museum is open by appointment, 266-9736.
John Deere Tractor & Engine Museum500 Westfield Ave., Waterloo, 292-6126; visitjohndeere.com
The mission is to educate visitors about the history of tractor and engine design and manufacturing in the Cedar Valley. Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.
Little Red Schoolhouse Museum205 W. First St., Cedar Falls, 266-5149; cfhistory.org
Built in 1909, the schoolhouse is equipped with blackboards, books, a potbelly stove and turn-of-the-century furnishings. Open May through mid-October.
Phelps Youth Pavilion225 Commercial St., 291-4490
RiverLoop Ampitheatre and Expo Plaza225 Commercial St., 291-4490
Silos & Smokestacks604 Lafayette St., Waterloo, 234-4567; www.wilosandsmokestacks.org
Silos and Smokestacks National Heritage Area, comprising 37 counties in Northeast Iowa, was formed to support the interpretation of the region’s heritage to its residents and visitors. Silos and Smokestacks is dedicated to preserving, promoting and celebrating America’s agricultural heritage. Through a network of sites, programs and events, S&S interprets farm life, agribusiness and rural communities past and present.
University of Northern Iowa department of artKamerick Art Building, UNI campus; 273-2077; www.uni.edu/art
A number of galleries and exhibits, with regular talks and events.
Victorian Home and Carriage House Museum308 W. Third St., Cedar Falls, 266-5149; cfhistory.org
The oldest Cedar Falls museum, this 1861 Civil War-era home features antique furnishings, fashions and memorabilia documenting the area’s early history. This museum also houses the famous O-scale Lenoir Train Exhibit. Open through February-December.
Waterloo Center for the Arts225 Commercial St., Waterloo, 291-4490; www.waterloocenterforthearts.org.
The Waterloo Center for the Arts tries to stimulate inquiry and dialogue and connect people through the arts. On offer are free galleries featuring works from permanent collections and changing exhibitions, classes and programs for all ages, a children’s museum, free concerts and festivals, school and group tours, a gift store and cafe and indoor and outdoor rental facilities.
Grout Museum District503 South St., Waterloo, 234-6357; www.groutmuseumdistrict.org
Tuesday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Bluedorn Science Imaginarium322 Washington St., Waterloo, 234-6357
Grout Museum of History and Science503 South St., Waterloo, 234-6357
Rensselaer Russell House Museum520 W. Third St., Waterloo, 234-6357
Snowden House306 Washington St., Waterloo, 234-6357.
Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum503 South St., Waterloo, 234-6357
Music
Metro Community Concert Association233-2204; www.concertassociation.net/waterlooia/
Mary Potter, 1416 W. Fourth St., Waterloo 50702.
Locally directed group brings music and dance acts to the area. Season memberships available for adults, students and families.
Metropolitan ChoraleA Cedar Valley adult community chorus since 1954.
Presenting a fall and spring concert each year — open to all interested singers.
UNI School of MusicUniversity of Northern Iowa, Cedar Falls, 273-2024, www.uni.edu
Offering a variety of music, including band, orchestra and choral concerts in more than 200 yearly performances by students, faculty and visiting artists.
Waterloo-Cedar Falls SymphonyGallagher-Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, 8201 Dakota St., Cedar Falls, 273-3373; www.wcfsymphony.org
One of Northeast Iowa’s cultural assets, the symphony brings musical performances to the metro area. Highlights include a holiday and spring pops concert, classical concerts, chamber concerts and family concerts. Performances are at the Gallagher-Bluedorn Performing Arts Center as well as other venues.
Wartburg Community Symphony OrchestraWartburg College, Waverly, 352-8691; www.wartburg.edu/symphony
Since 1952, Waverly has been one of the smallest communities in the country to support a symphony orchestra.
Waterloo Municipal BandRiverLoopAmpitheatre, 225 Commercial St., 273-2118; www.waterlooband.org
Established in 1926, gives outdoor concerts at 7:30 p.m. every Thursday in June and July.
Cedar Falls Municipal BandEstablished in 1891, Cedar Falls Municipal Band is Iowa’s oldest concert band.
Open-air concerts at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays in June and July at Overman Park band shell, with additional Labor Day concert and Sturgis Falls performance.
Second and Franklin streets, Cedar Falls.
Also runs Iowa Band Museum, 203 1/2 Main St., 266-1253; www.cedarnet.org/cfband.
