The Waterloo and Cedar Falls public libraries are two valuable assets for residents in the metro area.
Waterloo Public Library
415 Commercial St., Waterloo 50701; phone, 291-4480; email, askus@waterloopubliclibrary.org; website, www.waterloo.lib.ia.us.
Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; (Labor Day through Memorial Day) 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Founded in 1896, the Waterloo Public Library began service in two rented rooms, one on the east side and one on the west side of the Cedar River. In 1906, the library moved to its new Carnegie buildings, which saw extensive remodeling and additions over time.
The library’s current building, constructed in 1938, began as Waterloo’s post office and federal building. It served as such until 1979 when the post office was relocated. In 1977, Waterloo voters approved a $3.65 million bond issue to renovate the building for use as a library.
The Waterloo Public Library now houses a large collection of books, numerous magazines and an ever-growing collection of videos, DVDs, books on CD, audio CDs, along with downloadable audiobooks and eBooks.
It also provides free Internet access and computer classes and has a staff of librarians ready to answer questions.
To get a library card, fill out a short application form and show staff members an ID containing your name and current address. There is no fee to get your first card.
Cedar Falls Public Library
524 Main St., Cedar Falls 50613; phone, 273-8643; email, cedarfallslibrary@gmail.com; website, www.cedar-falls.lib.ia.us.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Wednesday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; (September through May) 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
The Cedar Falls Public Library is one of the oldest libraries in Iowa, incorporated in 1859 by the Cedar Valley Horticultural and Literary Association.
In 1877, W.C. Bryant moved to secure a vote of the city to make the library forever free and to be controlled by the city. Cedar Falls applied for and received a Carnegie grant, and on Aug. 25, 1903, the finished building was accepted by the City Council. Cedar Falls voters approved a $3.25 million bond issue October 2001 to help finance the construction of a larger building.
CFPL, which moved into a new home at the same location in March 2004, now houses a large collection of books, as well as magazines, books on CD, videos, CDs and downloadable eBooks and audiobooks. There is no fee to obtain a library card; fill out the application and present an ID with your current address.
Area libraries
Denver Public Library
100 Washington, Denver 50622; phone, 984-5140; email, kplatte@denver.lib.ia.us; website, www.denver.lib.ia.us
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Dike Public Library
133 E. Elder St., Dike 50624; phone, 989-2608; email, dikepubliclibrary@dike.lib.ia.us; website, www.dike.lib.ia.us
Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday; 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Dunkerton Public Library
203 E. Tower St., P.O. Box 249, Dunkerton 50626; phone, 822-4610; email, dunkpublib@dunkerton.net; website, www.dunkerton.lib.ia.us
Hours: 2 to 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday (8 p.m. in summer); 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Evansdale Public Library
123 N. Evans, Evansdale 50707; phone, 232-5367; email, eplib@mchsi.com; website, www.evansdale.lib.ia.us
Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Thursday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
Hudson Public Library
401 Fifth St., P.O. Box 480, Hudson 50643; phone, 988-4217; email, staff@hudson.lib.ia.us; website, www.hudson.lib.ia.us
Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Janesville Public Library
227 Main St., P.O. Box 328, Janesville 50647; phone, 987-2925; email, janesvillelibrary@mchsi.com; website, www.janesville.lib.ia.us
Hours: noon to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 10 to 11 a.m. and noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday; 1 to 5 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Jesup Public Library
721 Sixth St., P.O. Box 585, Jesup 50648; phone, 827-1533; email, jesuplibrary@jesup.lib.ia.us; website, www.jesup.lib.ia.us
Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
La Porte City (Hawkins Memorial Library)
308 Main St., La Porte City 50651; phone, 342-3025; email, hawkins@laportecity.lib.ia.us; website, www.laportecity.lib.ia.us
Hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday; 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
New Hartford (Elizabeth Rasmussen Martin Memorial Library)
406 Packwaukee, P.O. Box 292, New Hartford 50660; phone, 983-2533; email, sue@newhartford.lib.ia.us; website, www.newhartford.lib.ia.us
Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday.
Shell Rock (Benny Gambaiani Public Library)
104 S. Cherry St., Shell Rock 50670; phone, 885-4345; email, gambaian@butler-bremer.com; website, www.shellrocklibrary.org
Hours: Noon to 5 p.m. Monday and Friday; noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday; 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday.
Waverly Public Library
1500 W. Bremer Ave., Waverly 50677; phone, 352-1223; email, waverly@waverly.lib.ia.us; website, www.waverlyia.com/public-library
Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Saturday; (September through May): 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
